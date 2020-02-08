Solanco is heading to the L-L League girls’ basketball semifinals.

The host Golden Mules punched their tickets to Tuesday’s final four opposite Pequea Valley behind Jenna Dombach, who drilled three 3-pointers and bucketed a season-high 22 points Saturday night in Solanco’s 41-32 quarterfinal-round win over Northern Lebanon in Quarryville.

Solanco, the Section Three champ, raced out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and grabbed a 24-14 lead at half, gaining some revenge against the Vikings, who beat the Golden Mules 35-19 in an L-L League crossover game earlier this season in Fredericksburg.

BOX SCORE

Saturday, Solanco (14-9) got some payback, as Jade Eshelman chipped in with 11 points to lead the charge.

Zara Zerman drilled a trio of 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Northern Lebanon (19-3), the Section Four runner-up, which topped Warwick in the play-in round on Thursday to get to the quarterfinals.

Solanco vs. Pequea Valley is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Conestoga Valley. In the nightcap, back-to-back defending champ Lancaster Catholic will square off against Lancaster Country Day.

The winners will meet in the title game next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

