SHIPPENSBURG — Solanco had the ball inside the 10 in the final seconds, but an inadvertent spike of the ball on fourth down ended the potential tying score, and allowed host third-seed Shippensburg to escape with a 42-35 victory over the 14th-seeded Golden Mules in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs Friday night.
The offensive slugfest lived up to the hype of dominant running games, but the key was the passing game for both teams. Solanco completed 3 of 6 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Shippensburg went 6 for 7 for 146 yards and the crucial score in the final three minutes.
Solanco (5-6) trailed 13-0 but rallied to take a 35-28 lead in the third quarter.
The Mules scored on the first play in the second quarter and got a huge pass play to Mason St. Clair to set up a touchdown on the final play of the first half.
The Greyhounds' defense made three fourth down stops in the game.
Turning point: Shippensburg (11-0) stopped Solanco on fourth down at the 8 in the fourth quarter, and proceeded to drive the ball down the field with Zach Manning finding Nick Gustafson for 20 yards and a score with three minutes left.
Stars of the game: Shippensburg's Alex Sharrow had nine carries for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including two from 80 and 90 yards.
Solanco's Ronnie Fulton had nine carries for 55 yards and three rushing touchdowns, plus a 47-yard touchdown catch.
Key statistic: Shippensburg out-rushed Solanco 282-240. L-L League rushing leader Nick Yannutz had 29 carries for 113 yards for the Mules.
Quotable: "That loss is all on me — I will never blame a kid for that. I should have known what down it was,'' Solanco coach Tony Cox said. "I am proud of the kids who never gave up and kept fighting right to the end. We work on tackling but (Sharrow) kept breaking tackles. We knew he was fast."