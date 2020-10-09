Mason St. Clair is one of those players for Solanco who leads by example.

Friday night in Manheim was a classic case in point.

The Mules' senior quarterback ran for a game-high 141 yards and scores of 44, 1 and 2 yards, in addition to passing for 103 yards and a touchdown.

It was good enough to help lead Solanco to a wild 42-35 win over Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon Leageue Section Two battle at Elden Rettew Field. The Barons had won the previous 12 meetings between the two teams.

"(Mason) was very focused," said Solanco coach Tony Cox, whose squad improved to 3-0 in the league, and 3-1 overall, keeping pace with Warwick in a first-place tie atop the section standings. "He's a great kid and a great leader. He goes out there and does what he has to do to win the games."

St. Clair was one of two Solanco ball-carriers who surpassed the 100-yard mark in the game. Senior Ronnie Fulton gained 107 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 17 and 6 yards, as the Mules churned out 339 yards on the ground and 442 total yards.

"It was a team win," Cox said. "These kids are a great group of kids, they have a great bond, and they work together. They've had a lot of adversity throughout the season, and with these kids, the next man steps up and makes plays."

Manheim Central (0-3, 1-3) fought until the very end.

Trailing 42-28, junior QB Judd Novak ran for 23 yards on a fourth-and-7, then connected with senior Wes Borden in the back corner of the end zone on a 5-yard TD pass with just seconds seconds left, bringing the Barons back to 42-35. Novak finished 17 of 28 for 209 yards with three TDs and a pick, in addition to rushing for a 3-yard touchdown.

But Solanco recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the deal.

Central had trailed 21-7 and 28-14 in the game, but stayed close with Novak throwing TD passes of six yards to Landon McGallicher and 17 yards to Owen Sensenig. Justin Heffernan also scored on a 3-yard run.

The Mules will host Warwick in a first-place showdown next Friday in Quarryville. The Barons will host Conestoga Valley next Friday.

