Trailing New Oxford by three at the start of the second period Friday, Solanco put together one of the most impressive drives a fan could see.
The Golden Mules (2-1) held the ball for all but 44 seconds of the quarter, driving 97 yards on 23 plays — all on the ground — to take a four-point halftime lead. Then they turned it over to their defense, which nailed down a grind-it-out 21-10 nonleague win over the previously unbeaten Colonials (2-1).
Quarterback Grady Unger led the drive, carrying the ball 13 times for 63 yards, including the go-ahead score. Solanco picked up eight first downs on the drive, one more than New Oxford managed all night. Unger finished the night with 126 yards on 31 carries.
Fullback Nick Yannutz also finished with 126 yards rushing. His 3-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to play sealed the win for Solanco. The Mules finished with 283 yards on the ground. They did not complete a pass all night.
New Oxford quarterback Brady Long completed 11 of 21 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. But he was also picked off three times. Abdul Janneh had six receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Colonials.
Turning point: That second quarter drive set the tone for the rest of the night. Even though Solanco stopped themselves with turnovers much of the second half, the dominance they established on the ground allowed them to play keep away with the ball. The Mules ran 36 plays in the second half to just 15 for New Oxford.
Star of the game: Solanco senior wideout and defensive end Dawuan Golden had a 93-yard kickoff return for the Mules’ first touchdown and picked off a pair of passes in the second half. Golden finished with 182 return total yards.
Key statistic: The Golden Mules’ defense completely shut down New Oxford in the second half. After allowing the Colonials to complete 13 passes for 168 yards in the first half, the Mules held New Oxford to three completions for 19 yards in the second half while also picking off three interceptions.
New Oxford managed just 18 net yards and two first downs after the intermission.
Quotable: “Our defense was amazing,” Unger said. “They were just amazing. I can’t say enough about what they did.”
Up next: Solanco opens Lancaster-Lebanon League play Friday when its hosts Garden Spot in a Section Two matchup. New Oxford will host York.