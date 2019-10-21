Could this season get any better for the Solanco girls soccer team?
The answer is a resounding yes.
Because, in a District Three Class 3A first-round matchup Monday, the 16th-seeded Golden Mules worked their way to a 1-0 upset of top-seeded Lower Dauphin in Hummelstown.
Solanco (13-4-2) turned the 3A bracket inside out, knocking off the Falcons (17-2) on Sammi Jackson’s goal in the 65th minute. Kaylin Fowler got the assist.
“They played unbelievable,” coach Ken Yoder said via an email. “We could’ve beaten anybody tonight!”
A stalwart defensive effort kept the Falcons out of the net and off the board as Gabi Dolan turned aside all 12 shots on goal she faced.
The Mules will face No. 9 Fleetwood, a 1-0 winner over Northern York, Thursday in Fleetwood, time to be determined.
Meanwhile, a bit further south on Monday, if one wasn’t aware that Mount Calvary junior Julia Martin was a bona fide scorer, it took about 36 minutes of the Chargers’ Class 1A first-round match with Lebanon Catholic to establish that fact.
And 71 minutes. And 87 minutes.
Martin, who missed several games with a midseason injury, went over 20 goals for the season with the hat trick Monday afternoon and Mount Calvary (11-6-1) advanced to a quarterfinal match with its playoff nemesis, undefeated Fairfield, on a 3-2 overtime victory over the Beavers (5-12).
Down 2-0 but dominating play, the CCAC runner-up Chargers got a spark when Martin pounced on a turnover at midfield taking it all the way in with 3:14 to go before halftime.
“That changed the momentum,” Beavers coach Ben Sarro said. “We were bending but not breaking until that point.”
Catholic jumped to the quick lead in the sixth minute as Makayla Cawley scored her 18th goal of the season.
Fifteen minutes later, on a ball from Sophia Williams, Cawley doubled the Beavers’ advantage.
To that point chances were even at 6-6. Over the next 20 minutes the Chargers put a charge in their offense, outchancing Catholic 10-1.
But only getting the one goal.
“We had some good chances,” Martin said. “We just couldn’t finish.”
That trend continued in the second half as a shot on goal from Williams was answered by two from Naomi Ewing, plus multiple opportunities.
“I had confidence we’d get one eventually,” Martin said. “If we kept working, and taking our shots, we’re bound to get a goal.”
If it seemed the Beavers were walking a tightrope over an alligator pit, it was because they were.
“Trust me, that thought crossed my mind,” Sarro said. “We talked at halftime about the importance of their first goal, and of us getting the next one.”
That goal never came.
With 9:05 to play, and with a good look at the frame, Martin teed up a shot from the top left of the 18, burying it upper right corner.
Almost right away, Catholic was denied the go-ahead goal as keeper Marlie Neidwick stopped Sami Hatzfield’s shot.
Three minutes into overtime Martin was just wide right off Ewing’s corner service.
Then, on what seemed an innocent enough play from the right wing out by the 30, and just after Neidwick had denied Hatzfield once more, Martin sighted in the far corner of the frame.
She did not miss.
“I was kind of just dribbling around,” Martin said, “going to the goal. And it went in.”
“It was almost like we got that two-goal lead and kind of sat on it,” Sarro said. “That was a season-long thing, so it’s kind of fitting that that’s how it ended.”
Other Class 3A games
Cocalico 2, Berks Catholic 0: Playing without both starting keeper Adrienne McGallicher and her backup, Page Myer, both of whom were injured, the 12th-seeded Eagles (11-6-2) turned to forward Aleigha Kohl, who made six saves to backstop the victory.
Kaia Martz and Saige Musser provided the offense as the Eagles eliminated the No. 5 Saints (13-4-1) to advance. They’ll meet Manheim Central on Thursday in Manheim, time to be announced.
Manheim Central 2, Bishop McDevitt 1: Makenna Copley scored twice, 10 minutes apart, in the last 18 minutes and the Barons (16-5) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to advance.
Manheim outshot the Crusaders (12-5-1) 11-3, but couldn’t unseal the net until the 62nd minute.
Mechanicsburg 6, Lampeter-Strasburg 0: The third-seeded Wildcats ended L-S’s season.