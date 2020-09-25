Solanco nearly fumbled their chances of winning away. But the Golden Mules were able to withstand a second-half comeback from Elizabethtown, winning 29-22 in a wild Quarryville battle.

Elizabethtown moved quickly on the opening drive of the game, with junior QB Pat Gilhool finding senior Elijah Reitmeyer for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Solanco responded with a grueling, 17-play series, converting two fourth-and-shorts along the way. The Mules scored on a 1-yard sneak from senior signal-caller Mason St. Clair to tie it up.

The Bears got done in by penalties on its next two possessions, forcing them to punt out of their own end zone both times. Solanco took advantage for two second-quarter TDs — a 5-yard run from junior Zach Turpen and a 35-yard keeper from St. Clair.

Elizabethtown put together a scoring drive right after, finishing with a 17-yard Gilhool keeper, also scoring a two-point conversion on a fake extra-point to make it 21-15. The Bears got the ball back after a three-and-out, but failed to score following a wild sequence to end the half: Gilhool connected with junior Braxton Cicero for a 35-yard pass down to the Mules 1-yard line, but Elizabethtown couldn't cross the goal line with the clock ticking on its next two plays.

St. Clair got stripped for a fumble on the second play of the third, though Elizabethtown couldn't capitalize. Junior Robert Castagna then coughed the ball up for the Mules after a long drive, though again, the Bears didn't take advantage. Finally, after a third Solanco fumble, Elizabethtown drove and scored from 4 yards out on a Riley Drager run to take the lead with just under eight minutes left in the fourth.

Solanco answered in style. On his first completed pass of the night, St. Clair hooked up with senior Ronnie Fulton for a 45-yard TD. The latter scored on a two-pointer as well to put the Mules up a TD. Sophomore Elijah Cunningham iced the game with an interception on fourth down after the Bears moved into Mules territory with just over two minutes left.