Thirty-seven seniors from last fall’s seven-win, District Three Class 5A quarterfinalist Solanco football team are gone to graduation. And with that, the Mules must replace 16 starting spots entering 2019. On paper entering camp, a lot of those holes were expected to be filled by a mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores.
Long story short, it’ll be a collective effort from several fresh-faced varsity players to keep Solanco’s winning ways going.
“We all just work together,” Solanco senior running back/defensive back Rashawn Carter said. “Sophomores, all the younger classes. We have a good senior class with a bunch of leadership. Keeping everybody together. We expect a lot out of each other.”
About the offense
Senior Grady Unger will take over the starting QB gig in the Mules’ run-heavy triple-option attack. Unger spent the last two years learning under the tutelage of QB Joel McGuire. And for whatever it’s worth, Unger was the starting QB on last year’s JV team that lost just one game.
“By this point, I’m confident with how we run the offense,” Unger said. “Joel really taught me everything there is to know about how we run the triple-option.”
Unger will likely toss or hand off to senior Nick Yannutz (164 carries, 839 rushing yards, three touchdowns), among others.
Junior guard Justin Dagen is the lone returner on the offensive line. Fellow junior Connor Sprout will assume duties at center and sophomore Jake Frampton will slide in at the other guard spot. Meanwhile, the two tackle spots were still up for grabs entering preseason camp, with juniors Caden Fuller and Deven Rapant and sophomores Connor Smith and Cole Gladfelter battling it out.
Keep an eye on seniors Jake Smolik and Rusty Spangler at wide receiver.
About the defense
Senior tackle Nate Neuhauser (40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble) returns on the D-line in Solanco’s 4-3 setup. Alongside him will be newcomers Dagen, Frampton, senior Danny Bird and freshman John Sankus.
Senior Chad Carter (45 tackles) and junior Seth Harnish (84 tackles, two sacks) are returning linebackers who will provide guidance to newbie junior linebacker Moses Dominguez.
Senior Rashawn Carter (31 tackles, one fumble recovery) is the lone returner in the defensive backfield. Entering preseason camp, the remaining back positions were up for grabs among senior Josh Firlein, juniors Mason St. Clair, Mason Hecker and Nate Miller, sophomore Jon Morales and freshman Taivon Murphy.
Final word
Chad Carter had this to say on Solanco’s many new and young starters: “We hold ourselves pretty high. I think we’ll be fine.”