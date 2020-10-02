It was in the bag. Then it wasn't. And then it was.

Cocalico's Alex Mellinger's 28-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with five seconds to play Friday night, and Solanco held on for a 24-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory in Quarryville.

Down 21-7 late in the third quarter, the Eagles rallied to get dangerously close on Anthony Bourassa's 6-yard TD run and Carson Nash's 1-yard TD plunge. A four-play, 72-yard exercise put the Eagles in position for the game-winner.

But Trent McDowell's 38-yard field goal, capping a nearly seven-minute drive, proved the game-winner as the Golden Mules scored a pair of 1-yard TDs by quarterback Mason St. Clair in the third quarter.

Turning point

Tied 7-7 at the half — Cocalico's Brycen Flinton with a 65-yard TD burst, answered by Ronnie Fulton's 23-yard scamper — Solanco came out with the ball to start the second half.

Zach Turpen bolted 39 yards to the Eagles’ 31 on the first play, with a horse-collar tackle penalty tacked on, and the Mules took the lead on the first of St. Clair's TDs.

Star of the game

Might be hard to believe, given they had their backs to the wall — and then some — but Solanco's defense held Bourassa, the league's leading rusher coming into the game, to 46 yards on 13 carries, and the Eagles’ run game to 88 yards if you throw out Flinton's dash.