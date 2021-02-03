In a normal year, at this point of the schedule, wrestling teams would be solidifying their positions in the District Three power ratings, with their eyes on participating in the team championships.

This, as you may have noticed, is no normal year.

In that normal year, Solanco and Cocalico, sitting 13th and 16th in the Class 3A power ratings, would be making plans for districts. With the field downsized to just four teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t much on the line Wednesday night in Denver, other than Section One bragging rights.

You wouldn’t have known that from the way Solanco's bench erupted as Steven Williams III completed a single-and-lift take-down in overtime for a 9-7 win at 152 pounds — a pivotal win in the Golden Mules’ 32-31 victory.

A victory that wasn’t secured until the penultimate bout of the night, where Robert Castagna, bumping up from 189, posted a 5-1 win.

The match was a continuation of the work ethic that brought the Mules (6-1 league, 9-3 overall) from a 0-2 outing in the first weekend of the season, to a streak of seven straight wins before falling to Central Dauphin last Saturday in the first match of a nonleague quad.

Solanco rebounded with a win over Dallastown later in the day and carried that momentum into Wednesday.

“We did a great job of regrouping after weekend one,” Mules' coach Tony Mendez said. “The guys put their heads down and just started working.”

Down 7-1 after two periods Cocalico's Toby Haldeman, Williams picked his head up took and started working, choosing neutral to start the third period.

“I knew I was down,” Williams said. “I looked at Coach and had faith in what we practice.”

Williams got the take-down and ran a bar-and-half combination to cut the deficit to 7-5. Needing at least another two points, and time not his friend, he went back to work.

“I was going for anything,” Williams said. “I flattened him out, and I think I threw in legs.”

He leveraged Haldeman to his back in legs, switching to a turk ride, with seven seconds to go, got the two back-points and it was off to his sudden victory.

It was a tale of two halves, if you will, as Solanco broke from the gate with Dominic Flatt’s tech fall and pins from Weston Bare, Jared Fulton and Ronnie Fulton.

There was some early strategy as the Eagles (3-2, 6-5) sent Jalen Frederick — nominally the regular 138-pounder — out at 132 with the idea to move Aiden Swann away from Jackson Houghton and, perhaps, get two wins.

Having won the pre-match flip, the Mules controlled the matchups and held Houghton back for 138. Frederick pinned Andrew Smith, but Houghton controlled the tempo and beat Swann 3-1.

Williams’ win gave the Mules a 29-12 lead, but Cocalico began to cut into that with Jonathan Rathman’s major at 160, Turk Baum’s decision at 172 and Ben Bearinger’s fall at 189, drawing to within four at 29-25.

Castagna broke open a 2-1 match in the second period with an escape and take-down, and he rode out Daniel Klumpp in the third to ice the win. Jacob Humphrey’s fall at 285 closed, but did not erase, the final gap.

“For this season we are extremely happy,” Mendez said. “We’re not satisfied yet. But we’re extremely happy to have Hempfield as our only section loss. That’s huge for this team.”