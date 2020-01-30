For the second year in a row, the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section Two championship gold trophy is heading to Quarryville.

Jade Eshelman scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Solanco went 8 for 8 at the foul line in the waning minutes to ice it, and the Golden Mules successfully defended their section title with a 53-46 victory at Manheim Central on Thursday night.

“When you’re the reigning section champs, people are coming for you every single night,” Solanco coach Chad McDowell said. “So we had to fight every single night for this. There were some people who didn’t expect us to be back here, so this is a tribute to these girls, who went out there every night, in games and practice, and kept working hard. It’s special for them. And it’s special for our program and our school.”

Central needed a win to remain in the race. Instead, Solanco put the finishing touches on a second consecutive crown after holding off the Barons at the wire. The Golden Mules (10-3, 12-8) have completed their league schedule; Central (7-5, 13-8) plays Cocalico in their final section game on Tuesday, but win or lose, the Barons have locked up second place.

Thursday, Solanco got a big game in the post from Eshelman, Jenna Dombach drilled six foul shots in the final 6:29, and Paige Phillips knocked down a pair of game-icing shots down the stretch.

Phillips canned a corner 3-pointer to give Solanco a 45-39 lead with 2:42 left, and her press-break layup slammed the door for the final margin.

“This means so much to our seniors,” said Eshelman, a junior. “This is a really big deal for all of us to win this two years in a row. We had to keep pushing through. We knew from the beginning that this was going to be rough. We knew we had to keep going. And we definitely pulled through.”

Solanco survived a hot shooting night by Central sophomore ace Rachel Nolt, who hit three first-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Barons gain a 15-11 lead. Nolt bottomed out three more treys in the fourth quarter, when Central made a spirited run to make the Golden Mules earn it.

Solanco, which survived 17 turnovers against Central’s full-court pressure, was up 40-29 with 5:40 to go on a bucket and then two free throws by Ilynd Rapant. But the Barons never quit; Nolt (game-high 18 points) kept shaking free for 3-point looks, and Kassidy Michael scored eight of her 14 points in the final quarter for Central, which was within 47-44 on Michael’s bucket with 1:25 to go.

“Our kids had a killer instinct,” McDowell said. “They knew they were going to finish it.”

Solanco did, winning the rebounding battle 24-19, and the Golden Mules held Central’s leading scorer, Maddie Knier, to eight points.

“Our message was, this is the stuff you have to remember,” Barons’ coach Tyson Hayes said. “This is great motivation for our kids, who saw another team celebrate a section title on our floor. We were scrappy enough to battle our way back into this one. Credit to them: Every time we made a run, they made a big shot.”

