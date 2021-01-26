Six games on Monday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, as the calendar flipped to the last week of January.

Here’s a roundup and some notables …

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 33 — No report. We’re still efforting to get the box-score information.

Make that five wins in a row for the host Barons, who picked off the Pioneers and knocked L-S out of sole possession of first place in the section race. There is now a tie for the lead in Section 3 between the Pioneers (4-1, 5-2) and Cocalico, which was idle Monday. The Eagles (2-1, 4-1) return to league play Thursday at Garden Spot; L-S hosts Solanco the same night. L-S beat Cocalico last Thursday to take over the top spot.

Solanco 46, Garden Spot 32 — Exhale, Quarryville. The back-to-back reigning section champs are in the W column. Jade Eshelman (season-high 16 points) and Nikki Trout (season-high 12 points) led the way in the scoring department, and the host Golden Mules (1-3, 1-5) outscored the pesky Spartans 23-9 in the second half to snap a 5-game skid to start the season. This was a 23-23 game at the half before Solanco opened up some breathing room with a 10-6 third-quarter clip. The Mules then held Garden Spot (0-3, 0-5) to three fourth-quarter points to ice it. Taylor Soehner scored 10 points for the Spartans.

NONLEAGUE

Conestoga Valley 60, Donegal 48 — Welcome back, Buckskins. On the court for the first time since Jan. 8, CV played just its second game this season on Monday. And the Bucks were victorious. Rhiannon Henry (career-high 15 points), Rebecca Hartranft (13 points) and Laela Robinson (12 points) paced CV, which fell behind early by a 10-6 count. But the Bucks — after shaking off some rust — responded with an 18-6 second-quarter blitz, and CV (2-0) piled up 36-second-half points to down Donegal. Victoria Burton (season-high 17 points), Sophia Floyd (season-high 12 points) and Madeline Gohn (season-high 11 points) all hit for double-digits for the host Indians (0-6). CV has a big game Wednesday, when the Bucks host Elizabethtown for sole possession of first place in the Section 2 chase.

Lancaster Country Day 62, York Country Day 11 — Genesis Meadows (season-high 23 points), Piper Graham (season-high 13 points), Alison Ngau (season-high 10 points) and Jade West (season-high 10 points) paced the host Cougars, who cruised to an early 23-3 lead, and had a safe and sound 40-7 halftime cushion. LCD (2-3) sealed the deal with an 18-0 third-quarter spree, as the Cougars snapped a 2-game losing streak.

Trinity 79, Lancaster Mennonite 57 — In a battle of District 3 Class 3A contenders, the Shamrocks rode into Lancaster, bolted to an early 23-8 lead, and raced past the host Blazers. Trinity had a 39-28 lead at the half, and then outscored Mennonite 24-10 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Lauren Trumpy bucketed a game-high 24 points and William & Mary recruit Ava Stevenson chipped in with 12 points to pace the Shamrocks; Mariah Wilson had 18 points and Lily Lehman knocked down five 3-pointers and popped in 16 points for Mennonite (5-3).

Also Monday, Lancaster Catholic made it 46 L-L League victories in a row, and the Crusaders remained alone atop the Section 4 hunt, compliments of a hard-fought win at Northern Lebanon. Here’s the game story …

* If the forecast holds, we could be in for some tricky weather on Tuesday, so be prepared for some postponements. The big Section 5 battle featuring Annville-Cleona at Columbia is already PPD — as is the Section 1 showdown pitting Hempfield at Penn Manor. There could be more coming, so stay tuned.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Manor — PPD

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Columbia — PPD

NONLEAGUE

Christian School of York at Octorara, 7 p.m.

Elco at Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

