Today's sports celeb birthday -- Aug. 6

Zarek Valentin

This is sixth season Valentin has played in the MLS. The defender, who is a Manheim Township grad, has played the last four seasons, including the current campaign, with the Portland Timbers.

Valentin played collegiate soccer at Akron and helped the Zips win the NCAA championship in 2010.

Zarek Valentin's soccer bio and stats via Timbers.com