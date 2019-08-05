Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya gave his team a 1-0 lead scoring a goal in the third minute of Sunday's game against DC United. But the big news was what Bedoya did after he scored.
Bedoya, the Union captain, went to a mic on the field and implored congress to "end gun violence."
Bedoya was referring to the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Here's the clip of Bedoya scoring and then running to an on-field mic to make his statement.
Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya scores a goal in tonight's game against D.C. United, runs over to a field microphone and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 5, 2019
Via FS1 pic.twitter.com/7WH4PA08cs