France US Netherlands WWCup Soccer
Buy Now

United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

Led by team captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and goalie Alyssa Naeher, a Penn State grad, the U.S. women's team won its second straight World Cup beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final to take the crown.

Here's reaction to the victory.

Sign up for our newsletter

The U.S. women's team won it's second consecutive 

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!