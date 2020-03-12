LEWISBURG — Two Lancaster-Lebanon League qualifiers will be back for the finals on the last day of the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships.

Cedar Crest's Logan Smith leads the way, earning the third seed in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore, who won league and District Three gold in the event, dropped 0.49 seconds from his seed time to win the event's second heat in 55.93.

After the morning preliminary heats, the top eight swimmers advance to the finals in each event, while the swimmers finishing ninth to 16th claims spots in the consolations.

While Smith will be the area's lone medal winner, the Manheim Township 400 freestyle relay team swam its way into the consolation finals.

The team of Jackson Prevost, Connor Paladino, Henry Gingrich and Graham Calhoun added almost half a second to their time, but a 3:13.38 finish put the Blue Streaks 14th overall.

Ephrata's Thomas McGillan, who was the only L-L boy to advance past the prelims on Wednesday — finishing 12th overall in the 50 freestyle — finished 31st in the 100 freestyle on Thursday. The junior clocked in at 48.42, 0.66 seconds slower than his seed time.

The Class 3A boys finals and consolation finals are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. For updates, follow @dianapugs on Twitter.