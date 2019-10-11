The offenses mirrored each other. Throwing a pass was nearly always the first option. But both quarterbacks, Manheim Central's Evan Simon and Conestoga Valley's Bradley Stoltzfus, were often the second option, keeping the ball on a run or a scramble.
Simon had more room, both in throwing lanes and running lanes, and led the Barons to their fourth straight victory Friday night in Manheim, 56-20.
Simon, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 274 yards and rushed for 137 more (plus three rushing TDs) helped the Barons (4-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 6-2 overall) to a 35-13 halftime lead and helped trigger the mercy rule in the second half.
The Barons opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return from Owen Pappas. Central then got a blocked punt and recovery from Clay Bedi, and were in the end zone in one play, a 10-yard run by Simon. Under a minute after the opening kickoff, the Barons had a 14-0 lead.
That lead stretched 21-0 on Simon's 52-yard run, but CV got on the board on a 30-yard pass from Stoltzfus to Booper Johnson.
Turning point
Colby Wagner's 82-yard jet sweep on Central's first possession of the third quarter gave the Barons a 42-13 lead, and probably ended any hope of a comeback for the Buckskins (2-3, 2-6)
Star of the game
Simon, whose 274 yards in the air pushed him over the 7,000 yards passing mark for his career. But Wagner was no slouch, hailing in seven of Simon's passes for 136 yards, and picking up that 82-yard rushing TD. ... Stoltzfus was formidable, rushing for 124 yards, most of those yards spent eluding Central defense on scrambles. He also threw for 149 yards.
Quotable
“We didn't play fundamental football,” Conestoga Valley coach Gerad Novak said. “We made too many big errors in the secondary and our defensive ends didn't keep contain the way we should have.”
“We needed that,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said of Pappas' opening kickoff return for a TD. “We needed to do something special on special teams. It had been a while.”
Up next
Conestoga Valley hosts Warwick in a crossover game, and Manheim Central stays home to play Garden Spot. Both games kick-off at 7 p.m.