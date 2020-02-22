HARRISBURG — Northern Lebanon's Brandon Breidegan knew time was winding down on the 132-pound title bout at the District Three Class 2A wrestling championships Saturday afternoon at Central Dauphin East. He knew East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob stood behind him on the mat and ahead of him on the scoreboard. He also knew his options were running out.
But Breidegan, the Viking senior, shifted his weight and scored a reversal in the final seconds. It wasn't enough to reverse an eventual 3-2 decision for Jacob, but it punctuated Breidegan's run to a silver medal, his best finish at districts in four years and the top place for the Lancaster-Lebanon League's Class 2A contingent that mined 19 medals Saturday.
The top seven placewinners for each event advance to the Southeast Regional championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
"I was definitely trying to win," Breidegan said, "but I came close. I was happy with the way it turned out this weekend."
Breidegan had toiled to an eighth-place finish in the district tournament at 113 as a freshman. He finished fifth at 106 as a sophomore and fifth at 120 as a junior.
"It's definitely a lot better than fifth," Breidegan said of his medal. "It's my last year. I'm just trying to give it my all."
While Breidegan savored his silver as a senior, his teammate, Owen Lehman capped his freshman foray into districts with a fourth-place medal at 106.
"It's not what I wanted," Lehman said of dropping a 10-2 major decision to Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the third-place match, "but it's all right. I'm still going to regionals, and I can still compete to get to states."
Octorara's Paul Orner also settled for fourth place after Eastern York's Nate Dandridge pinned him 51 seconds into their third-place bout at 285.
"After the semifinal match with with (Sawyer Morgan) from Bishop McDevitt, it kind of drained me," Orner said. "(Dandridge) is a tough kid, but I beat him earlier in the season, adn I definitely could have beaten him again. It comes down to energy and how much I want to put into it."
Annville-Cleona's Ethan Missimer and Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair picked up wins in their fifth-place bouts. Missimer earned a 10-5 decision over Pequea Valley's Liam McGinley while McClair pinned Wyomissing's Pedro Rosario in 1:07 at 160. Joining McGinley with sixth-place medals were Annville-Cleona's Matt Inman (113), Lancaster Catholic's Caden Droege (138), Octorara's Mike Trainor (145) and Pequea Valley's Dustin Huber (152).
In seventh-place bouts, Lancaster Catholic's Eric Howe earned a trip to regionals with a 10-0 major decision over Middletown's Zach Malay at 113. Northern Lebanon's Levi Arms joined him with an 8-3 decision over Elco's John Ball at 195.
Eighth-place medals belonged to Ball, Northern Lebanon's Grady Stichler (126), Lancaster Catholic's Evan Hart (132), Pequea Valley's Tyler Anderson (138), and Elco's Michael Torres (160), Patrick Gibble (170) and Bailey Beamesderfer (220).