Since June, the Wheatland Auction Services has been handling the bidding and selling of the infamous "Uncle Jimmy Collection," a collection of baseball cards put together by Jim Micioni from the 1930's through the 2010's.

Micioni, who died in March 2020 at the age of 97, left his seven nieces and nephews a treasure trove of valuable sports memorabilia.

On Sunday, Wheatland Auction Services saw their biggest return yet on any of the items sold out of the "Uncle Jimmy Collection." A Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey #149 card, signed by Ruth himself, sold for $761,100, shattering any previous records for largest return on this particular card.

In total, Micioni had found six signed Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey cards throughout his lifetime, storing all of them in his attic. The second highest price fetched for one of these gems was $436K, which sold in October 2020.

In Oct 2020, we set a record for the sale of a Babe Ruth Goudey card ($436k), crushing our own record, which had crushed our own record. Last night (2/21/21) we crushed the Oct 2020 record, selling this beauty for $761,100! Invest in cards! @PSAcard @JoeOrlandoPSA #thehobby pic.twitter.com/YBbmhCIqTf — Wheatland Auctions (@WheatlandBids) February 23, 2021

The signed Ruth card that was sold on Sunday was the sixth and final one left in the collection. The first five Babe Ruth cards and four signed Lou Gehrig cards sold for over $2 million at auction in 2020.

Sunday's auction was comprised over 30 items including the Ruth card, and it grossed over $1.5 million. The 'Uncle Jimmy Collection' itself has sold for over $5 million to date.