At the furthest, most extreme outposts of national-class high school basketball, there used to be urban Catholic schools that legendary coaches built into magnet powerhouses: DeMatha (Morgan Wooten), St. Anthony (Bob Hurley), etc.
They seem quaint, by current standards.
Then came remote boarding schools like Oak Hill Academy (in the mecca that is Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.).
Next were boarding schools at high-profile locales, like Findlay Prep in Las Vegas. And elite, all-sport athletic labs like IMG Academy.
And now, over the top of over the top, we give you Sierra Canyon.
Sierra Canyon is a private high school for the children of the rich and famous of Los Angeles, and the rest of this column will consist of fun facts about it.
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, plays there. Bronny might be the best freshman in the country. He’s being recruited by Duke, Kentucky and Kansas. At Sierra Canyon, he doesn’t start.
Guard Zaire Wade transferred in this year, as his parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, “retired,’’ to Los Angeles. (No ruling, PIAA fans, on whether the transfer was for “athletic intent.”)
A senior, Wade starts, and he’s the 169th-ranked player in the country in his class, but maybe the fourth- or fifth best player on his high school team.
The roster includes the fifth- and seventh-ranked players in the high school class of 2020, the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2022, a 6-7 TCU commit, and a 7-3 junior center from China who has an offer from Cal.
Even though Sierra Canyon has only been a high school for 15 years, Shaquille O’Neal’s sons and a daughter used to play there. So did Scottie Pippen’s and Kenyon Martin’s.
Current Duke freshman starter Cassius Stanley, recent Duke star Marvin Bagley III, now with the Sacramento Kings, went to Sierra Canyon. If Bronny James goes to college, he’s expected to go to Duke.
Will Smith used to be on the school’s board of trustees. Denzel Washington used to help coach the eighth-grade team. Steve Wonder and Howie Mandel and Alec Baldwin have been Sierra Canyon parents. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were Sierra Canyon cheerleaders.
The team’s fans include Kanye West and Drake, who recently posted to Instagram a photo of himself wearing a Sierra Canyon sweatshirt.
The British royal family keeps a luxury box at Sierra Canyon’s home games.
Nah, I made that last part up; the Trailblazers hardly play any home games. They have played in NBA-size arenas and college gyms and to packed houses during a two-week tour of China in August.
They have appeared on ESPN platforms 15 times this year.
The school’s athletic director is named Rock Pillsbury.
The son of popular L. A. comedian Pookey Wigington is a backup guard. Wigington’s sons are called Tookey, Snookey, Wookey and Zookey; Tookey is the baller.
Bronny James has 4.6 million Instagram followers.
Tuition at Sierra Canyon is $37,000. Add room and board, as do the parents of Harold Yu, the 7-3 Chinese center, and it’s about $70,000.
Despite all this, ESPN has the Trailblazers ranked a modest 16th in the country.
They played before 17,000 in the Target Center in Minneapolis in January. And lost by 20 to a school called (this is true) Minnehaha.
Also in January, they lost to Paul IV of Fairfax, Va. Paul IV was taken to six overtimes in December by Philadelphia Archbishop Wood, and Wood didn’t even make the championship game of the Philly Catholic League.
Maybe the most fun fact about Sierra Canyon basketball is that it’s more crazy than it is good.