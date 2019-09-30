The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. The Phils finished their season with a 4-3 loss to Miami, as reported by the Associated Press.
With the defeat, the Phillies finished the year with a .500 record (81-81). That stopped a skid of six straight losing seasons. But Philly has not had a winning season, or made the playoffs, since 2011.
Among the things the Phils' brass will have to decide is whether to bring back the manager. Gabe Kapler is 161-163 in his two seasons as Phils' skipper.
Should the Phillies hire Joe Maddon?
Among the possible replacements, should the Phils decide to let Kapler go, is Joe Maddon. The Cubs and Maddon mutually decided to part ways at the end of the season.
Maddon was the manager when the Cubs ended their 108-year championship drought winning the the World Series in 2016. He also managed Tampa Bay, when they lost to the Phils in the 2008 Fall Classic.
Should the Phils decided to pursue Maddon, they will have competition. The Giants, Mets, Padres and Royals are among the teams also looking for new managers.