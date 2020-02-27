The Phillie Phanatic has undergone some changes recently as a result of a lawsuit brought against Phils by the mascot's creators over copyright.
The changes made to the costume by the Phils is a preemptive strike by the club before a 35-year-old copyright agreement with the Phanatic's creators expires on June 15, as reported by the Associated Press.
Should the Phillies keep the Phanatic's original look?
The Phils sued the mascot's designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, and the designers of the Phanatic counter sued. Erickson and Harrison also created the famed the Miss Piggy Muppet.
