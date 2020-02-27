Phillie Phanatic

The Phillie Phanatic has gone through some costume changes as a result of a legal haggling between the Phils and the mascot's creator. The Phanatic on the left is the old version, while the one on the right was unveiled at an exhibition game Sunday.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

The Phillie Phanatic has undergone some changes recently as a result of a lawsuit brought against Phils by the mascot's creators over copyright.

The changes made to the costume by the Phils is a preemptive strike by the club before a 35-year-old copyright agreement with the Phanatic's creators expires on June 15, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Phils sued the mascot's designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, and the designers of the Phanatic counter sued. Erickson and Harrison also created the famed the Miss Piggy Muppet.

Here's a look at the history of the Phanatic, the lawsuits and the possible outcomes from Oona Goodin-Smith at Inquirer.com.