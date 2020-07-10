Voluntary practice have begun for Lancaster-Lebanon League fall sports. Whether or not games will actually be played is still up in the air.

Lampeter-Strasburg has stopped their voluntary football workouts after a coach reported he was ill. They are awaiting results for the COVID-19 virus.

Some colleges including the those in the Centennial Conference, which includes Franklin & Marshall, and the Ivy League have suspended the fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So should the L-L League hold its fall sports season or are the risks too high?