Carson Wentz was the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback his rookie season after the Birds selected him out of North Dakota State with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

In his second year, the QB was having an MVP type season before a knee injury sidelined him after 13 games. The Eagles, who were 11-2 in games Wentz started that year, went on to win the Super Bowl behind backup QB Nick Foles.

Wentz threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions that season.

Carson Wentz stats via pro-football-reference.com

He was limited to 11 games in 2018 due to a back injury.

After starting the 2019 season 5-7, Wentz rallied the Eagles to four straight wins at the end of the year to help the Birds win the NFC East and secure a postseason berth.

After starting the first 12 games of 2020, which included throwing 15 interceptions and being sacked 50 times (both league highs), Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Now, the Eagles are in the process of trying to trade Wentz, who turned 28 on Dec. 30.

Should the Eagles keep Wentz because the promise that he showed his second season is still there, or should they move on from the frustrated, and frustrating, quarterback?