Pittsburgh tackle Matt Feiler was one of 33 players fined as a result of the fracas at the end of the Steelers-Cleveland Browns game on Nov. 14, which included Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett pulling off Steelers quarterback Mason Ruldoph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it.
Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad who played college ball at Bloomsburg, was one of 29 players fined $3,507 for "Entering fighting area."
Should Matt Feiler have been fined for his part in the brawl with the Browns?
Here's a list of all the fines.
Full list of fines and suspension from the #Browns-#Steelers brawl: pic.twitter.com/8jftCj6bWy— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2019
Feiler, who's contract this season is $645,000, according to spotrac.com, will probably not miss the money. But should he have been fined at all when he appeared to be just defending his QB and/or acting as a peacemaker? And he was already in the fighting when the fight erupted.