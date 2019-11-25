Steelers Browns Football

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) grabs the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) as Matt Feiler (71) and David DeCastro (66) attempt to pull Garrett off Rudolph as referee Clete Blakeman looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

Pittsburgh tackle Matt Feiler was one of 33 players fined as a result of the fracas at the end of the Steelers-Cleveland Browns game on Nov. 14, which included Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett pulling off Steelers quarterback Mason Ruldoph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it.

Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad who played college ball at Bloomsburg, was one of 29 players fined $3,507 for "Entering fighting area."

Here's a list of all the fines.

Feiler, who's contract this season is $645,000, according to spotrac.com, will probably not miss the money. But should he have been fined at all when he appeared to be just defending his QB and/or acting as a peacemaker? And he was already in the fighting when the fight erupted.