Practice for the scholastic winter sports season is scheduled to begin Friday. But that start date might be pushed back.

One school, Manheim Township, has already announced there will be no sports until at least Nov. 30. Due to COVID-19 cases, the district went to all online learning until after the Thanksgiving break earlier this week.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League will meet tomorrow to discuss, among other things, whether winter sports games will begin as scheduled on Dec. 11.

LNP|LancasterOnline staff sports writer Jeff Reinhart (@JeffReinhart77) will provide updates on the L-L meeting and a story following its conclusion.

The Exeter School District in Berks County announced Monday that all teaching in the distirct will be virtual until Jan. 15 and will have no extracurricular activities before then.