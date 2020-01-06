Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney led with his helmet while hitting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the back of the head as the QB was going to the ground during the first quarter of the teams' NFL wild-card game.

Wentz left the game with a head injury and did not return. The Seahawks won the contest 17-9 to advance to play Green Bay in the divisional round next weekend.

The referees thought the hit was "incidental contact." What do you think?

Here's a look at the play.

NFL: Don’t lead with the Helmet, it could cause a concussion.Clowney: pic.twitter.com/P31k5fKnty — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) January 5, 2020

Here's a look at the play as it develops.

1. Clowney running alongside Wentz, who already is being held by his ankles2. Wentz going down, bracing for impact with right arm 3. Wentz is completely horizontal, Clowney turns in and tucks his head 4. Clowney goes full force head first into Wentz's helmet from behind pic.twitter.com/fS9JaIiOFS — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) January 6, 2020

Here's what Eagles tackle Jason Peters thought of the hit.

“I told him that’s a dirty play.” Jason Peters had words for Jadeveon Clowney after hit that knocked out Wentz. pic.twitter.com/xUPFnUOVY7 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 6, 2020

This is what eagles tight end Zach Ertz had to say.