Eagles wonder 'what if?' after Wentz knocked out with injury

Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (90) hits Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney led with his helmet while hitting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the back of the head as the QB was going to the ground during the first quarter of the teams' NFL wild-card game.

Wentz left the game with a head injury and did not return. The Seahawks won the contest 17-9 to advance to play Green Bay in the divisional round next weekend.

The referees thought the hit was "incidental contact." What do you think?

Should Jadeveon Clowney be fined or suspended for his hit on Carson Wentz?

Here's a look at the play.

Here's what Eagles tackle Jason Peters thought of the hit.

This is what eagles tight end Zach Ertz had to say.