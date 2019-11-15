Browns star Garrett facing NFL discipline after outburst

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland.

 David Richard

In the final seconds of the Thursday night's Cleveland-Pittsburgh game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slammed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground. Rudolph took exception and a brawl ensued.

The highlight (lowlight) of the melee was Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and swinging it by the facemask connecting with the quarterback's head.

Lets us know if you think Garret should be punished and for how long.

Should Myles Garrett be suspended?

Here is video of the incident. Steelers tackle Matt Feiler, No. 71, who appears to be acting to as a peacemaker and to protect his quarterback, is a Lampeter-Strasburg grad.

