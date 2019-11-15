In the final seconds of the Thursday night's Cleveland-Pittsburgh game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slammed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground. Rudolph took exception and a brawl ensued.
The highlight (lowlight) of the melee was Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and swinging it by the facemask connecting with the quarterback's head.
Lets us know if you think Garret should be punished and for how long.
Should Myles Garrett be suspended?
Here is video of the incident. Steelers tackle Matt Feiler, No. 71, who appears to be acting to as a peacemaker and to protect his quarterback, is a Lampeter-Strasburg grad.
Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019
Oh wow. Myles Garrett.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019
Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That's awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019
Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019
Another look at Myles Garrett smashing his own helmet into Mason Rudolph's head pic.twitter.com/Aq57iW5Ird— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019
#Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi was also involved. He pushed Mason Rudolph from behind.Ogunjobi said after the game that he was standing up for Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/a0cw6THWWc— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019