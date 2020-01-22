Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both have the numbers to be in baseball's Hall of Fame. Both have been denied enshrinement due to the allegations they used performance-enhancing drugs.
Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were the only players who received enough support Tuesday to earn entry into the Hall, as reported to the Associated Press.
Should Bonds and Clemens be in baseball's Hall of Fame?
Clemens was named on 61 percent of the ballots, while Bonds got 60.7 percent of the votes. Players have to be chosen by 75 percent of the voters to be inducted. Clemens and Bonds were both in their eighth year of 10 on the ballot.