FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968 file photo, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their gloved fists after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. The International Olympic Committee published guidelines Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Athletes are prohibited by the Olympic Charter's Rule 50 from taking a political stand in the field of play — like the raised fists by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

The International Olympic Committee recently reviewed the rules that govern political protests at the games, as reported by the Associated Press. In the field of play or at medal ceremonies, athletes are not allowed to take a knee, use hand gestures that have political meaning or raise a fist (like American track stars John Carlos and Tommie Smith did after winning medals at the 1968 Mexico City Games).

Athletes, who are allowed to give political opinions on social media, face discipline if they break the rules. 

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics begin July 24.