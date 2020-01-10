The International Olympic Committee recently reviewed the rules that govern political protests at the games, as reported by the Associated Press. In the field of play or at medal ceremonies, athletes are not allowed to take a knee, use hand gestures that have political meaning or raise a fist (like American track stars John Carlos and Tommie Smith did after winning medals at the 1968 Mexico City Games).
Athletes, who are allowed to give political opinions on social media, face discipline if they break the rules.
Should athletes be allowed to protest at the Olympics?
The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics begin July 24.