The NFL has scheduled a workout Saturday in Atlanta so Colin Kaepernick can showcase his talent for teams, as reported by the Associated Press.

The quarterback has been out of the NFL since 2016.

Las Vegas has weighed in on whether or not the QB will sign with an NFL club.

Odds Kaepernick sign with any NFL team

The odds set by the Bovada sports book and reported at sportsbettingdime.com that Kaepernick will sign with an NFL team before the regular season begins are +500 that he will reach a deal and -900 that he will not ink a contract.

That means if you believe he will sign with an NFL team and you bet $100 you would get a payout $600 (your original $100 and winnings of $500) if a club signs him.

If you bet he will not be signed and he remains unemployed, then a $900 bet would return $1,000 (your originally $900 and a $100 profit).

Which teams are most likely to sign Kaepernick?

The Steelers at +600 are the team second-most likely, according top Las Vegas, to sign Kaepernick, while the Eagles at +3300 are a long shot.

Here's the list of NFL teams and their odds from Sportsbetting.Ag