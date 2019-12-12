Warwick’s Theo Lance had already touched the wall and pulled off his swimming cap, but the water in the lanes to his left at the Lititz recCenter was still churning.
Cheers rang out across the pool deck and down from the balcony as the Warriors’ Ryan Horner and Conestoga Valley’s Daniel Ivanchikov traded strokes in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night. With one final stretch, Horner reached just 0.02 seconds faster, an edge that quickly translated to the scoreboard.
Warwick took the lead and continued to tack on, led by double winners Lance and James Moll, en route to a 77-64 non-league win. The Warrior girls completed the sweep, downing visiting CV 107-58.
While the Warwick girls improved to 2-0, the win was even bigger for the boys, who picked up their first victory with only six swimmers available to compete.
“There are six of them, but they swim like 16,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said. “Their effort is just super.”
“The kids turned in a lot of times better than we did (in a loss to Cocalico) on Tuesday,” he continued. “We just keep improving, that’s all you can ask of them. We just keep getting better and faster.”
Lance earned his first win in the 200 freestyle, clocking in 27 seconds ahead of the competition before Moll claimed the 200 IM and teammate Rob Sabol sped to first in the 50 freestyle.
Warwick (1-1) led by just three at that point and CV (0-1) started to chip away at the deficit.
CV's TJ Conlin (lane 4) holds off Warwick's Rob Sabol (55.37) to win the 100 freestyle in 55.23.
After finishing second behind Sabol in the 50 free, TJ Conlin picked up the Buckskins’ lone win in the 100 freestyle. CV pulled ahead as Connor Ludwig finished third in the event, but Lance answered back with a 4:58.07 finish in the 500 freestyle — over a minute ahead of Horner and Ivanchikov.
Moll added a first-place finish in the backstroke and Ethan Hershey separated from CV’s Micah Leaman on the final 25 yards to take the breaststroke and give Warwick a nine-point lead heading into the final relay.
Warwick took control early in the girls meet, sweeping the 50 and 100 freestyle events and finishing second and third in every event that it didn’t win. Hannah Greenway led the sprint in the 50 and added a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly, while Morgan Stuhltrager grabbed the top spot in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
Karli Raasch won two events for CV (0-1), taking the 200 IM before an impressive 22-second win in the 500 freestyle. Sarah Marston, who finished just 0.39 seconds behind Greenway in the fly, added a victory in the 200 freestyle for the Bucks.
Warwick's Hannah Greenway (lane 3) wins the 50 freestyle in 25.36. Teammate Katie Jeanes is second in 26.70.