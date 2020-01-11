Garden Spot grad Jordan Shewbridge is the leading scorer for the Lancaster Bible College men’s basketball team this season.
Shewbridge, a 6-0 sophomore guard, has started all 11 games for the Chargers and is averaging 15.3 points per game. He’s coming off a career-high 27-point performance in a 78-74 overtime loss to Elizabethtown on Tuesday, and added 19 points in a 69-54 win over Keuka on Saturday.
“Jordan realized the type of athlete he is turning into and he has a gifted amount of quickness,” Lancaster Bible head coach Jon Mack said in an email. “He is more versatile than just a 3-point shooter, and while the 3-point threat is still there, he now feels comfortable putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket. When he gets going downhill, he has a tremendous amount of quickness for this level.”
Shewbridge is playing 28.3 minutes per game for the Chargers (3-8, 1-1 North Eastern Athletic Conference). He is shooting 44.9% from the field (61 for 136), including 33.8% (25 for 74) from 3-point range, and 80.8% (21 for 26) from the foul line. He averages 2.6 rebounds and leads the team with 30 assists and is tied for the lead with 19 steals.
“Jordan continues to get better on and off the floor, and we as a coaching staff are continuing to teach him how to be a leader in all areas of his life," Mack said. "He desires to learn leadership skills and is continually making progress."
Also on the team are Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg), Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Tyler Hilton (Hempfield).
Beers, a 6-1 senior guard, has started all 11 games and is averaging 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He has 13 assists and 11 steals.
Stoltzfus, a 6-5 freshman forward, has played in all 11 games and has 19 points, 25 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Hilton, a 6-3 junior guard, has played in 10 games and has 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
“Having local kids on the team is always helpful, and your players are typically your best recruiters, and that is no different here,” Mack said. "Luke (Beers), Tyler (Hilton) and Adam (Stoltzfus) would all probably tell you they are here in part because of a connection they had with a local player who was on the team."
Kenzie Reed (Conestoga Valley)
The 5-10 freshman forward helped the Lycoming women’s basketball team win the Steel Club Classic on Jan. 5 at Bethlehem, earning a spot on the all-tournament team.
Reed had eight points and seven rebounds in the championship game as the Warriors beat Moravian 72-69 in the championship game.
Reed has played in all 15 games for the Warriors (10-5, 3-3 MAC Commonwealth) and is averaging 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She is shooting 56.8% (25 for 44) from the field and 70.8% (17 for 24) from the foul line, and is second on the team with 12 blocks.
Bryan Karl (Hempfield)
The 6-6 junior forward has started two of the 10 games for the Ithaca men’s basketball team.
Karl is averaging 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He had a season-high 13 points as the Bombers (7-3, 3-1 Liberty League) beat Bard 85-68 Dec. 6.
Michael Southward (Lancaster Catholic)
The Saint Leo senior placed second in the 50 breaststroke Nov. 1 against Rollins and was on the 400 freestyle relay team that placed second Nov. 24 at the Panther Invite.
Southward’s time of 28.09 in the breaststroke helped the Lions (3-1, 3-1 Sunshine State Conference), who are ranked 21st in NCAA Division II, to a 165-97 win over Rollins while the relay time finished with a time 3:04.32 in the meet at Melbourne, Florida.
He also placed third in the 100 free (46.12) at the Panther Invite and was third (47.62) in a 142-63 win over Florida Tech on Dec. 16.
He was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:11.21) in a 174-80 over Lynn on Friday.
Jordan Seyfert (Annville-Cleona)
The 5-10 sophomore forward has played in 16 games for the Merrimack ice hockey team.
Seyfert has three goals and three assists for the Warriors, who are 5-14-2, 3-6-2 in Hockey East.
Rachel Robinson (Conestoga Valley)
The 5-9 guard-forward is the second-leading scorer for the Mount Aloysius women’s basketball team.
Robinson has started 11 of the 12 games for the Mounties (2-11, 1-7 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) and is averaging 8.5 points per game. She is also averaging 3.3 rebounds per game, and has 10 assists and 15 steals. She had a season-high 15 points in an 88-65 loss to Chatham on Nov. 25.
Macy Carroll (Penn Manor)
The 5-5 sophomore guard is fourth in scoring and third in 3-point percentage for the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team.
Carroll is averaging 6.4 points per game and has hit 32% of her 50 3-point attempts. Overall, she is shooting 34.9% (22 for 63), is 9 for 15 (60%) from the foul line and has five steals. Her season high was 15 points, which she had twice.
She’s played in all 11 games and is average 15.8 minutes per game for the Lions (3-8, 1-1 North Eastern Athletic Conference).
Megan Brandt (Northern Lebanon)
The 5-9 junior forward is the second-leading scorer for the Bloomsburg women’s basketball team.
Brandt, who leads the team with 19 steals, has started all 13 games and is averaging 10.9 points while playing 29.7 minutes per game. She is shooting 55.9% (57 for 109) from the field and 68.3% (28 for 41) from the foul line, averages 3.7 rebounds per game and has 25 assists for the Huskies (7-6, 4-5 PSAC East).
Also playing for the Huskies are 5-9 freshman forward Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and 5-9 freshman guard Megan Fisher (Garden Spot).
Gochnauer has played in 10 games and has 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals while Fisher has played in eight games and has six points and 10 rebounds.
Anna Sugra (Penn Manor) and Jenna Park (Donegal)
The two freshmen are contributors for Bloomsburg (5-2, 3-1 PSAC) in women’s swimming.
Sugra qualified for the PSAC meet in two events (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) in a 112-88 win over Edinboro Nov. 1. She qualified for the PSAC Meet in the 200 breaststroke in a 131-74 win over Gannon on Nov. 2. and the 500 freestyle in a 131.5-73.5 win over Clarion on Nov. 8.
Park was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team against Clarion on Nov. 8 and Dickinson on Nov. 16, and the 400 medley relay against Gannon, won the 50 freestyle in 24.48 in a 189-72 win over Susquehanna on Oct. 26 and the 100 freestyle in 54.11 against Edinboro, both PSAC qualifying times. She qualified for the PSAC by finishing second in the 200 freestyle against Gannon and the 50 free against Clarion.