Derek McCarty executed a simple little chip Saturday afternoon, and then tapped in a routine par putt, and McCarty and Connor Sheehan had their second straight Stadel Volvo Lanco Better-Ball title.

The final moments of regulation play, and then a four-hole sudden-death playoff with John Weber and Stuart Carrihill, had been brilliant, and smoke from all the fireworks had not yet cleared.

“The shots, the decisions you make, there is some pressure,’’ said Sheehan, who has now won the last five Lanco events he’s played in. “But in the back of my mind, it’s always Lanco golf. It’s supposed to be fun, and it is.’’

The playoff participants shot 63-66-129, 11 under par, at Conestoga Country Club. Brock Fassnacht and Logan Hess, in it to the end, fell a shot short at 63-67-130.

Nobody shot better than four under Saturday.

“The course played tougher today,’’ said McCarty. “Most of the pins were in the hardest place you could put them.’’

These guys were able to locate those pins often enough to create a spectacular final hour of one-upmanship.

Sheehan and McCarty, playing a group ahead of Weber-Carrihill and Fassnacht-Hess, nursed a lead down the stretch in regulation. Carrihill birdied the 15th and 16th to pull his team within one. Hess made a delicate downhill eight-footer to birdie 17 and pull his team into a share of the lead at 10 under.

On 18, knowing exactly what he needed, Sheehan was stuffing a wedge to four feet and getting a bumpy putt to fall for a one-shot lead. Weber-Carrihill were two back, Fassnacht-Hess one back.

Understandably, Sheehan thought he had won it.

But a minute or two later, Carrihill’s second shot to 18 landed maybe a foot past the hole and, incredibly, spun back into the hole for an eagle as Carrihill and Weber jump-hugged each other.

That eliminated Fassnacht-Hess and forced the playoff.

McCarty rifled a three-wood to the green on the first playoff hole, the par-5 10th, for a two-putt birdie. Carrihill answered with a low, spinning pitch to within inches to match the birdie.

The next hole was the ninth, the signature hole at Conestoga, a long par-4 where all four players missed the green in regulation.

Pars, and halves, were salvaged, Connor pulling off a crazy-delicate downhill pitch from a seemingly impossible spot. Nearly holed it.

“He has the best short game I’ve ever seen for a local player,’’ said Lanco patriarch King Knox, looking on.

On to the par-5 first, where Carrihill powered a drive and iron to within 20 feet of an eagle.

Sheehan was well left of the green in two, his ball sitting on a mound, short-sided, with a bunker between him and the hole. Again, he did his Seve Ballesteros thing to make birdie and tie Carrihill, who two-putted.

The fourth playoff hole was the second, a long, tough uphill par-3. The kind of hole where a par could win it, and did.

Both Weber and Carrihill were bunkered off the tee. McCarty’s tee shot was just short of the green. He made par, his opponents didn’t, and it was over.

The first time Sheehan and McCarty played a better-ball together, they shot a final-round 59 at Overlook. And didn’t win.

They also won the Lanco scramble together in 2015.

“I think we’re both pretty humble guys who can get along with anybody we play with,’’ McCarty said, explaining the partnership’s success.

“Also, Connor Sheehan is really good at golf.’’