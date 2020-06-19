Connor Sheehan, the two-time defending champion on his home course, was the obvious favorite heading into Friday’s first round of the RBC Wealth Management Lanco Amateur Golf Championship.

Sheehan delivered Friday, shooting a 4-under par 68 at Tanglewood Manor, but still has a fight on his hands Saturday.

Shaun Fedor, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore and Manheim Township grad, matched Sheehan’s 68. One back is Berks County's Ross Pilliod, a 2019 St. Joseph’s University grad playing in his first tournament in more than a year.

Four-time Lanco player of the year Chris Fieger, old enough to be the father of the guys he’s chasing, shot a 2-under 70.

Tanglewood didn’t play as long as it can Friday, but, as Sheehan said, “It's not about that here. It’s all about how you putt and the decisions you make.’’

Still, both he and Fedor used their drivers to set up kick-in birdies and, in a couple of cases, even better than that.

Both players hit iron second shots into the par-5 second hole — Fedor a 9-iron — and made modest putts for eagles. Sheehan drove the green on the par-4 12th and made a 7-footer for another eagle.

Fedor eagled the par-5-18th, where he holed a 53-yard pitch.

That’s right, two eagles apiece.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pilliod, who plays out of highly regarded Ledge Rock in Mohnton, won two college tournaments at St. Joseph’s, but has been out of things for a while because of a torn knee meniscus that required surgery.

No one thinks of St. Joe’s as a golf school, but Hawks have invaded the area this week. One of them, Michael O’Brien, has reached the final of the Philadelphia Amateur, to be played Saturday at Lancaster Country Club.

O’Brien beat a college teammate, Lancaster Catholic grad Richard Riva, in a quarterfinal Philly Am match Wednesday. Thus free for the weekend, Riva shot 71 at Tanglewood Friday and is alone in fifth place.

Sheehan won the Lanco Amateur, Open and (with Derek McCarty) Better Ball titles last year. He was Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference athlete of the year as a Millersville University senior last spring, and Fedor won the PSAC championship and player of the year honors as a freshman last fall.

The co-leaders have managed to play a lot of golf this spring despite the pandemic. Sheehan shot an even-par 72 in a qualifier for the PGA Tour Travelers Championship on Wednesday in Connecticut and missed advancing by two shots.

Fedor qualified for the Pennsylvania Amateur on Monday, tying for third of 26 players at a qualifier at Chambersburg Country Club. Next month, he’ll try to qualify for the Pennsylvania Open, scheduled for Aug. 10-12 at Oakmont Country Club.

“I’m not going to dwell on (leading),’’ Fedor said. “Do that, and you get all messed up. I’m just going to try to do the same thing I did today.’’

Of the field of 86, 59 players survived the cut Friday. It took a round of 80 or better.

Sheehan, Fedor and Pilliod will play in Saturday’s final grouping at 11:48 a.m. Fieger, Riva and Andrew Fink, who shot 72 Friday, are off at 11:36 a.m.