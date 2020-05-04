Let there be light.

Later this month, several local high schools will be turning on their stadium lights to honor Lancaster-Lebanon League student-athletes, particularly the seniors in the Class of 2020 who had their spring seasons canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara and Warwick are slated to participate on Wednesday, May 20, which was to be the official completion date of the L-L League regular season and championship season.

Stadium lights will be turned on at 20:20 military time — 8:20 p.m. — and will remain on for 20 minutes. The scoreboards will also display the score as 20-20 in honor of the Class of 2020, and fourth and 19 will be also be lit up as the down and distance, signifying that COVID-19 is in its final down.

Several other schools and stadiums from surrounding counties have had similar events, and the lighting of the scoreboards for the Class of 2020 originated in Texas.

According to event organizers, supporters are encouraged to drive through the campus, but are not allowed to enter the stadium. Only driving by the stadium will be permitted at participating schools, and spectators are asked to remain in their cars and not congregate on campus.

Event organizers are also encouraging all supporters to bring cowbells, rally towels and horns to wave and make noise while driving through the campus and past the stadium.