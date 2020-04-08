Several local girls’ basketball players have committed to play hoops at the next level. Here’s a look at those seniors, where they’re heading, plus some news and notes about their prep careers and future homes:

Kiera Baughman, Donegal: Indiana University of Pennsylvania — The reigning Section 4 MVP and the Indians’ all-time leading scorer is headed west to play in the PSAC, and the Indians’ sniper will bring quite the resume with her. Like 23.7 points per game in her senior season, four league all-star bids, and 1,777 career points — tops in program history. … Baughman is set to join a powerhouse program that went 28-3 this past season, before the campaign was canceled in mid-March because of coronavirus concerns. … IUP fell to Gannon in the PSAC title game, but the Crimson Hawks were set to face Fayetteville State in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional before the season was shelved. … Coach Tom McConnell’s club features District 3 natives Rajah Fink (Dover) and Teirra Preston (Central York).

Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day: Haverford College — The Cougars’ wing threat will play for the Fords in the Centennial Conference. … Coach Bobbi Morgan’s team is coming off a championship season; the Fords went 23-5 overall and won the Centennial Conference title with a 3-point victory over Gettysburg. … Haverford saw its season come to a close after a setback against Baldwin Wallace in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. It was the Fords’ third trip to the NCAA tournament in as many years. … Haverford will inherit Copeland’s multi-purpose skill set; she’s a dribble-driver and a slasher who can get to the rim, she excels in transition, and she can shoot it from deep. Copeland averaged 12.8 points this season, helping Country Day win Section 5 and District 3 Class 1A championships; it was a repeat win in the D3 bracket for the Cougars. … Including her time at Palmyra, Copeland finished her prep career with 1,091 points. … There is one other player on Haverford’s roster from Pennsylvania, and she’s a familiar face in L-L League circles: Hempfield grad Julianna Clark, a 1,000-point scorer for the Black Knights in her prep days, averaged 12.0 points with 64 3-pointers this past season for the Fords.

Jenna Dombach, Solanco: Lancaster Bible College — The Golden Mules’ sharpshooter will stay close to home and play for the Chargers in the North Eastern Athletic Conference. … LBC went 10-6 in conference play and 12-14 overall this past season, falling to Morrisville State in the first round of the NEAC playoffs. … LBC is coached by former Lancaster Mennonite standout Katelyn Vanderhoff, a 1,000-point scorer and multiple-time all-star selection during her prep days with the Blazers. … Manheim Township grad Caitlin Hickey just wrapped up her senior season with LBC, and she was a three-time all-conference selection. … Dombach helped Solanco successfully defend its Section 3 title and reach the L-L League semifinals. She averaged 9.2 points and drilled 32 3-pointers for the Golden Mules. The arc threat can shoot it from deep, and Dombach played more of a point-guard, ball-handling role for Solanco this past season, so she’ll bring a well-rounded skill set to LBC.

Katie Haefner, Cassie Peris, Lancaster Catholic: Elizabethtown College — Blue Jays’ coach Veronica Nolt snagged a pair of Crusaders’ standouts in her latest recruiting class, as Haefner and Peris are both headed to E-town to play in the Landmark Conference. … The Jays went 8-6 in conference play and 12-13 overall this past winter, falling to Catholic University in the Landmark semifinals in late February. … Nolt’s roster is packed with District 3 talent, including Lily Doerschuk (Manheim Central), Ayanna Cannon (Lancaster Catholic), Emily Ward (Trinity), Marissa Emlet (Big Spring), Mikayla Ruth (Bishop McDevitt) and Angie Hawkins (West York). … Lancaster Catholic currently sits at 27-3 overall — with Section 4, L-L League and District 3 Class 4A titles — with the season on pause because of coronavirus concerns. The Crusaders are awaiting the fate of their PIAA state quarterfinal vs. rival Northern Lebanon. … Haefner (7.2 points, 10 3’s) and Peris (6.8 points) are key cogs in the Crusaders’ rotation, and both bring plenty to the table; Haefner is a pure spot-up jump-shooter and wing threat — she made multiple clutch shots against Indiana and Southmoreland in Lancaster Catholic’s two state-playoff wins — and Peris can crash, board, swat shots and score on the baseline.

Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley: Muhlenberg College — The reigning Section 5 MVP had a dynamic season for the Braves, helping PV win a program-record 22 games, reach the L-L League championship, garner a third-place finish in the D3-3A bracket, and make the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history. She averaged 16.4 points and 12 boards a game. … Horst will join a Mules’ club that went 9-11 in Centennial Conference play and 11-14 overall this past season under longtime coach Ron Rohn, the winningest skipper in program history. … There is a familiar face on Muhlenberg’s roster: Lampeter-Strasburg grad Laura Horner is a sophomore, plus Pennsylvania natives Tori Dowd (Souderton), Kassidy Stout (Parkland) and Margaux Eripret (Allentown Central Catholic) are on board. … Horst, a glass-crasher and baseline scorer with no fear in the lane, finished her Braves’ career with 1,097 points.

Marlia Matters, Lancaster Catholic: Widener University — The Crusaders’ spark-plug point guard and defensive leader will play for the Pride in the Middle Atlantic Conference. … Widener went 13-3 in conference play and 21-6 overall this past season, including an OT loss to Albright College in the MAC semifinals, and a setback against Christopher Newport in the first round of the NCAA D-III playoffs. … Coach Alisa Kintner is the winningest skipper in program history, and her roster includes multiple Pennsylvania natives, including senior Devan Rimmer, an All-American selection. … Matters won’t wow you in the scoring department — she’s averaging 3.2 points this season — but she is pound-for-pound one of the top defensive standouts around, and she’s helped Lancaster Catholic win three section, league and district titles in a row, plus the 2018 PIAA championship.

Hannah Plowmaker, Ephrata: Albright College — The Mountaineers’ low-post threat is set to join the Lions in the MAC Commonwealth. … Albright is coming off a successful season; the Lions went 12-4 in conference play and 22-6 overall, falling to Messiah in the conference semifinals before bowing to Williams College in the first round of the NCAA D-111 tournament. … Skipper Janice Luck is the winningest coach in program history, and her roster includes District 3 grads Kayana Chisholm (Steel-High), Lindsey Williamson (Oley Valley), Abby Gaffney (Berks Catholic) and Dejah Terrell (Berks Catholic). … Terrell earned an All-American nod this winter after averaging 22.1 points; she and Gaffney were key members of the Berks Catholic team that played Lancaster Catholic in the 2018 district and state finals. … Plowmaker helped Ephrata capture the Section 2 crown and reach the league and district playoffs this winter. The shot-blocker and rebounding specialist averaged 2 points for the Mountaineers, and she’ll bring some terrific height and paint skills to the Lions.

Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day: Delaware Valley University — The Cougars’ point guard and glue kid is heading to the MAC Freedom to play for the Aggies under coach Laura Hogan. … Stankiewicz is hoping to help DelVal get things turned around; the Aggies went 0-14 in conference play and just 1-24 overall this past winter. The win was against Wesley College back in November. … Stankiewicz will certainly bring plenty of energy to the mix; she averaged 9.8 points with 26 treys this past season, helping Country Day go 23-4 with the Section 5 title and a D3-1A crown for the second year in a row. She thrives in the open court and is a top-notch defender. … After missing most of her junior season with a knee injury — and after suffering another injury in the Cougars’ final state-playoff game in March — Stankiewicz finished her prep career with 936 career points.

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon: Kutztown University — The Vikings’ all-time leading scorer is PSAC-bound to play for the Golden Bears — and with big sister Zoe Zerman, another standout Northern Lebanon grad. … Kutztown went 15-7 in conference play and 18-11 overall this past season, falling to Bloomsburg in the first round of the PSAC tourney. … Coach Janet Malouf’s squad features plenty of local talent, including Zoe Zerman, Rylee Derr (Warwick) and Sydney Pierson (Elizabethtown), plus former District 3 standouts Alex Leader (Lower Dauphin), Alexis Smith (Central Dauphin) and Presley Berryhill (New Oxford). … Derr averaged a team-best 15.4 points with 81 3’s this past season for the Golden Bears. … Zerman, a whirling dervish who excels in the open court, and who can get to the rim and shoot the J, is enjoying a dynamic season for the Vikings, who are on pause, awaiting to see if they’ll play their state quarterfinal vs. rival Lancaster Catholic. Zerman is at 21.6 points with 52 3-pointers — with a 40-point game mixed in there — and her 1,648 career points are No. 1 in program history.

Also … three Linden Hall seniors are college-bound to play basketball: Jumoke Adaramoye is heading to the University of San Francisco in the West Coast Conference, and Favour Mbeledeogu is heading to Manhattan College in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, both Division I programs. Meanwhile, Anna Smale, a top sub for the Lions, who successfully defended their D3-2A title in March, will join Lancaster Catholic’s Cassie Peris and Katie Haefner at Elizabethtown. Linden Hall’s season is on hold; the Lions were set to play Mahanoy Area in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, but that game has been suspended.

