Manheim Central's Will Betancourt comes off the mat after winning his 132nd match to become the school’s all-time win leader during a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two wrestling dual meet at Garden Spot High School Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Betancourt will be one of the seniors to be honored by his school for committing to pursue his athletic career at the next level. He will wrestling at NCAA Division I Lock Haven.