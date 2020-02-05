Will Betancourt
Buy Now

Manheim Central's Will Betancourt comes off the mat after winning his 132nd match to become the school’s all-time win leader during a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two wrestling dual meet at Garden Spot High School Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Betancourt will be one of the seniors to be honored by his school for committing to pursue his athletic career at the next level. He will wrestling at NCAA Division I Lock Haven.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

NCAA Commitment Day. National Letter of Intent Day. National Day of Signing Recognition. It’s called a number of things by a number of different schools across the country.

But throughout the day Wednesday, several Lancaster County high schools will be honoring student-athletes on the opening day of the traditional college signing period.

Lampeter-Strasburg opens the festivities with a 7:15 a.m. ceremony. Manheim Central will laud several athletes at 8:30 a.m. Penn Manor’s ceremony is at 2 p.m., while Hempfield’s is at 3 p.m. and Conestoga Valley’s at 3:15 p.m.

Some schools had ceremonies late last year to coincide with the opening of the early signing period, while others will honor their students later in the school year.

Here are lists, as submitted by the schools, of students choosing to pursue their athletic careers at the next level.

To add any schools or students, email information to sports@lnpnews.com.

Hempfield

Anastasia Berardi, Mansfield, softball

 Abby Burdyn, Lock haven, soccer

 Grayson Dague, Cleveland State, lacrosse

 Lindsey Durkota, Cincinnati, lacrosse

 Zoey Eckman, Lees-McRae, cycling (mountain/road)

 Madison Gibbel, Messiah, volleyball

 Braeden Glass, Bucknell, soccer

 Bradley Green, Westminster, lacrosse

 Megan Grube, Penn State, track and field

 Owen Hanzelman, Messiah, volleyball

 Anika Haski, George Washington, soccer

 Ashley Hollinger, Eastern, soccer

 Gabrielle Hollinger, Eastern, soccer

 Ava Hostetler, West Chester, track and field

 Max Hostetter, Sacred Heart, football

 Cole Houser, Millersville, baseball

 Grace Kramer, Lindenwood, gymnastics

 Gracyn Krawizicki, Penn College, volleyball

 Jailene Lugo, Eastern, volleyball

 Kyah Peifer, Wilson, lacrosse

 Alexa Pitts, Yale, field hockey

 Cassidy Roark, Salisbury, lacrosse

 Rachel Sipling, Alvernia, volleyball

 Kylie Ulrich, Gettysburg, volleyball

 Lauren Weaver, Lebanon Valley, soccer

 Lizzie Yurchak, Campbell, lacrosse

Lampeter-Strasburg

Sign up for our newsletter

 Logan Davidson, Seton Hill, wrestling

 Michael Del Grande, Gettysburg, football

 Alexis Garrett, Lancaster Bible, field hockey

 Christian Garver, Lebanon Valley, football

 Jake Hines, Lebanon Valley, football

 Jacob Kopelman, Widener, football

 Jared Rice, Penn College, soccer

 Laiken Spahr, Frostburg State, acrobatics and tumbling

 Madison Whitaker, West Chester, gymnastics

Manheim Central

 Madelyn Barbush, East Stroudsburg, field hockey

 Will Betancourt, Lock Haven, wrestling

 Makenna Copley, Mount Olive, soccer

 Alexis Hosler, Liberty, field hockey

 Kassidy Michael, Southern New Hampshire, soccer and basketball

 Mia Reed, Delaware, soccer

 Jordan Walter, Lebanon Valley, softball