NCAA Commitment Day. National Letter of Intent Day. National Day of Signing Recognition. It’s called a number of things by a number of different schools across the country.

But throughout the day Wednesday, several Lancaster County high schools will be honoring student-athletes on the opening day of the traditional college signing period.

Lampeter-Strasburg opened the festivities with a 7:15 a.m. ceremony. and Manheim Central lauded several athletes at 8:30 a.m. Penn Manor’s ceremony is at 2 p.m., while Hempfield’s is at 3 p.m. and Conestoga Valley’s at 3:15 p.m.

Some schools had ceremonies late last year to coincide with the opening of the early signing period, while others will honor their students later in the school year.

Here are lists, as submitted by the schools, of students choosing to pursue their athletic careers at the next level.

To add any schools or students, email information to sports@lnpnews.com.

Hempfield

• Anastasia Berardi, Mansfield, softball

• Abby Burdyn, Lock haven, soccer

• Grayson Dague, Cleveland State, lacrosse

• Lindsey Durkota, Cincinnati, lacrosse

• Zoey Eckman, Lees-McRae, cycling (mountain/road)

• Madison Gibbel, Messiah, volleyball

• Braeden Glass, Bucknell, soccer

• Bradley Green, Westminster, lacrosse

• Megan Grube, Penn State, track and field

• Owen Hanzelman, Messiah, volleyball

• Anika Haski, George Washington, soccer

• Ashley Hollinger, Eastern, soccer

• Gabrielle Hollinger, Eastern, soccer

• Ava Hostetler, West Chester, track and field

• Max Hostetter, Sacred Heart, football

• Cole Houser, Millersville, baseball

• Grace Kramer, Lindenwood, gymnastics

• Gracyn Krawizicki, Penn College, volleyball

• Jailene Lugo, Eastern, volleyball

• Kyah Peifer, Wilson, lacrosse

• Alexa Pitts, Yale, field hockey

• Cassidy Roark, Salisbury, lacrosse

• Rachel Sipling, Alvernia, volleyball

• Kylie Ulrich, Gettysburg, volleyball

• Lauren Weaver, Lebanon Valley, soccer

• Lizzie Yurchak, Campbell, lacrosse

Congratulations and best of luck to the seniors who participated in today's NCAA Commitment Day ceremony! https://t.co/gTPMpPw5Rq #LSPioneers pic.twitter.com/7jYCv54vve — Lampeter-StrasburgSD (@LSPioneers) February 5, 2020

Lampeter-Strasburg

• Logan Davidson, Seton Hill, wrestling

• Michael Del Grande, Gettysburg, football

• Alexis Garrett, Lancaster Bible, field hockey

• Christian Garver, Lebanon Valley, football

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Jake Hines, Lebanon Valley, football

• Jacob Kopelman, Widener, football

• Jared Rice, Penn College, soccer

• Laiken Spahr, Frostburg State, acrobatics and tumbling

• Madison Whitaker, West Chester, gymnastics

Manheim Central HS held their Signing Day festivities this morning as 10 athletes signed on the dotted line!! Hear from the college recruits tonight on @BRCSportsTalk & later in the week all over our social media platforms!!@ManheimCentral @BaronNation2018 @MCLadyBarons pic.twitter.com/SXQaNTWbOY — Blue Ridge 11 Sports (@BRC11SPORTS) February 5, 2020

Manheim Central

• Madelyn Barbush, East Stroudsburg, field hockey

• Will Betancourt, Lock Haven, wrestling

• Makenna Copley, Mount Olive, soccer

• Jake Harbach, St. Francis, football

• Alexis Hosler, Liberty, field hockey

• Kassidy Michael, Southern New Hampshire, soccer and basketball

• Mia Reed, Delaware, soccer

• Ben Wagner, Millersville, football

• Colby Wagner, Millersville, football

• Jordan Walter, Lebanon Valley, softball