Several Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country runners had standout performances at Saturday’s Carlisle Invitational. Of the 57 total teams that competed in the event, ten of them were L-L programs. Below is a recap of the notable finishers from the L-L League.
Girls: In the girls’ “challenge” race, Elizabethtown senior Katie Locker was the lone L-L runner in the top-20, placing 12th in a time of 18:43.
In the girls’ “champion” race, Warwick junior Anna Martin was the girls’ runner-up, placing second in a time of 19:36. The race was won by Boiling Springs’ freshman Peyton Ellis (19:00). Also placing in the top-20 of the “champion” race was Lampeter-Strasburg seniors Colleen Gilbert (fifth place, 19:47) and Micah Gordley (eighth place, 19:59) and Annville-Cleona sophomore Braetan Peters (12th place, 20:18).
Girls Champion race is off! pic.twitter.com/xGUjFJ7eO4— Central PA Runner (@CentralPARunner) September 28, 2019
Boys: In the boys’ “challenge” race, Hempfield senior Jack Mieszkalski (13th, 16:07) and McCaskey junior Stephen Schousen (19th, 16:10) were the only L-L runners to place in the top-20.
In the boys’ “champion” race, Lebanon junior Isaac Showers was the top L-L finisher with a fourth-place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 31 seconds. Also placing in the top-20 of the boys’ “champion” event was Warwick senior Jeremy Bell (sixth place, 16:36) and Elizabethtown senior Jesse Myers (19th place, 17:03).
Boys Champion race is off! pic.twitter.com/z9qiQgMLbi— Central PA Runner (@CentralPARunner) September 28, 2019
Coming up: Tuesday will mark the second-to-last date on the regular season league meet calendar. Entering the week, Cedar Crest (6-0) and Hempfield (5-0) are atop the Section One boys standings, while Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0) and Manheim Central (5-0) are atop the Section Two boys standings. On the girls side, Cedar Crest (6-0) and Hempfield (5-0) are atop Section One, while Donegal (7-0) and Manheim Central (5-0) are on top in Section Two.
Keep that in mind Tuesday when Manheim Central hosts Donegal and Northern Lebanon, while Cedar Crest hosts Hempfield and Conestoga Valley.