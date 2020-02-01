It's been echoed by generations of football coaches, although it predates even the game itself.
It goes all the way back to Nietzsche — no, not the Packers' Hall of Fame middle linebacker — and today it's been adapted by nearly everyone with a philosophical bent.
It's the following seven-word sentence: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. And please feel free to count Max Hostetter among all those who subscribe to it.
Hostetter, a Hempfield senior headed for Sacred Heart University on a football scholarship, is more than ready for any bumps in the road ahead. That's because he's already overcome a couple of big-time setbacks.
“From missing two years of football, you learn that the game of football is a short time span and you can't take it for granted,” he said in a recent interview. “So while you have it, you have to work as hard as you can to be in it.”
Hard work and more hard work is how Hostetter, a tight end and defensive end for the Black Knights, earned an All-Section spot on defense and a ticket to Sacred Heart … in just one season of varsity football.
He was a three-sport athlete (football, hoops, lacrosse) entering his sophomore year, and projected to see plenty of action on both sides of the ball. But that changed in Hempfield's season opener, when he suffered a stress fracture in his right foot.
Hostetter's commitment to daily rehab, including extra work at home, got him back for the Knights' district playoff games, setting the stage for a productive junior year. That lasted until the third play of Hempfield's 2018 opener, when he “felt something pop” in his left leg. It turned out to be a fractured tibia.
Hostetter's pain, of course, reached well beyond the physical.
“I didn't know if I even wanted to play football anymore,” he said. “That was definitely my lowest point.”
He got both help and inspiration from his trainer, Donovan Lee, through every step of another long rehab process. Last summer, Lee drove Hostetter to a camp at Pitt, where he was impressive enough to earn an offer of preferred walk-on status. And his goal of playing in Division I had new life.
“The biggest thing about any injury is how do they recover from it,” said Sacred Heart assistant coach Pat Saporito, who recruited Hostetter. “He certainly showed that if a person can play that well coming back from injury, imagine how good he'll be, two years removed.”
Saporito imagines big things for Hostetter (6-3, 230), who is projected at tight end. For now, he sees Hostetter contributing immediately on special teams.
“He has a level of maturity you don't often see in a lot of high school kids,” the coach added.
Hostetter sums it all up as a learning experience. He says the injuries have led him to change his diet and training methods.
“I think the reason I got injured was because I didn't fully understand my body and what it took to play the game of football,” he said. “I'm definitely a smarter football player because of the injuries, and a smarter person.”
Just like all those philosophers keep saying. Of course, it's not the words that cover the tab.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.