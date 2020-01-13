READING — They posed with their parents as camera flashes filled Rink 2 at Body Zone Monday night and green balloons bearing their numbers hovered above the bleachers. But once the puck dropped, Twin Valley's seniors put the festivities behind them and found the form that had carried them toward the top of the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's Viola Division standings.
Jake Spina and Koby Howat recorded two goals each, as the Raiders defeated Elizabethtown, 5-2, stretching their winning streak to eight games and keeping the pressure on West Shore in the race for first place and the No. 1 seed in the Viola Division playoffs.
"I've been telling these guys it's all up to them where they want to finish," said Twin Valley coach Timothy Meers.
Spina opened the scoring for the Raiders (13-1-0-1) with a short-side shot from the right faceoff circle 8:58 into the first period, punctuating a shift that saw him weave through the Elizabethtown defense. Two minutes later, he slipped a pass to Howat in front of the Bears' crease.
"They grew up together and have been playing together for a while," Meers said of Spina and Howat, who have combined to score 40 goals this season, "so they've got a lot of chemistry going."
The Bears (5-7-1-0), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, entered Monday's game with a two-game winning streak of their own, and victories in three of their last four games. They generated a chance midway through the second period when Carter Lutter sneaked behind the Raiders defense after a turnover. Caleb Dinsdale, Twin Valley's freshman goaltender, threw a shoulder into the shot to deny the partial breakaway.
"Without him," Meers said of Dinsdale, who finished the night with 20 saves, "we would not be in the position we're in. He's a solid goaltender, and over the next couple years, he's going to get better."
At the other end, Elizabethtown freshman Kaden Rhyder kept his team within striking distance, turning away 25 Twin Valley shots, including a one-timer from Spina to Howat midway through the second period. Spina struck again, however, with 2:11 left in the second period, beating Rhyder on a breakaway to extend the lead.
The Bears rallied in the final minute of the second period, when Caden Nagel punched in a rebound off a shot from CJ Samo. After the Raiders struck twice in the first half of the third period, the Bears answered with a goal from Lutter and a handful of chances in the game's final few minutes.
"Overall, I thought the guys played great tonight," Meers said. "I thought their defensive zone coverage was the best it's been in a long time."
