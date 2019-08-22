Two years ago, Manheim Township’s group of sophomores mostly stood on the sidelines every Friday night. They watched their older teammates play together in the Blue Streaks’ historic 2017 run to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown, District Three Class 6A championship and the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.
Those sophomores then became juniors and first-time starters in 2018, tasked with upholding the precedent set the year before.
“From my class especially we knew we were going to have a lot of pressure on our backs,” senior lineman Justin Herr said. “But we were used to it. We were always the underdogs. Nobody thought we’d do well in a game. We always proved people wrong.”
The Streaks last fall proceeded to finish as the league’s co-Section One champs with Wilson and Warwick before reaching the district semifinals.
Now, 18 starters return in 2019. So, too, do mighty expectations.
About the offense
The only question mark for this team is on the offensive line, where two new starters are needed alongside returners Herr, Grayson Kuhns and Victor Nunez.
“We’re very speedy,” Herr said of the O-line. “And we’ll do well because of our speed and our tactics.”
The skill position spots are filled by returners in the Streaks’ spread attack: senior quarterback Harrison Kirk (161 of 264, 2,300 yards, 19 touchdowns), senior running back Jaden Floyd (154 attempts, 729 rushing yards, four TDs) and wide receivers Brett Benjamin (37 receptions, 595 yards, four TDs), Mickey Stokes (19 receptions, 281 yards, five TDs), Anthony Ivey (17 receptions, 265 yards, one TD) and Jon Engel (11 receptions, 103 yards, one TD) and tight end Ben Mann (seven receptions, 107 yards, two TDs).
Kirk, Floyd, Benjamin, Mann and Herr earned L-L all-star or honorable mention nods in 2018. And Kirk (Colgate University), Mann (Yale University) and Engel (Lafayette) are already committed to collegiate programs.
About the defense
Ten starters are back for a 3-4 defense that held opponents to 225 yards a game last year. Up front is Mann (54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks) and Kuhns (44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks) at end and Herr (43 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks) at nose guard.
Twins and 2018 L-L Section One all-stars Josh Emge (80 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks) and Sam Emge (89 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks) lead a linebacker unit that also features returning L-L Section One honorable mention Kurtz (65 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack) alongside seniors Dante Wilson (28 tackles) and Bryce Casey (31 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks).
The veteran defensive backfield is made up of safety Engel (85 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and senior corners Benjamin (36 tackles, three interceptions, eight pass break-ups) and Matt Mikulka (37 tackles, eight interceptions, one caused fumble, one forced fumble).
Special teams
The Streaks will need to find a new kicker and punter, but the return game should be strong with Benjamin (358 return yards) and Ivey (302 return yards).