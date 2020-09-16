From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Manheim Central has won five Section 2 titles in a row; Manheim Township has won three Section 1 titles in a row; and Lancaster Catholic has won two Section 3 titles in a row. So who owns the record for the most consecutive section championships dating back to the inception of the league in 1972? That would be Wilson, which pocketed nine in a row from 2008 through 2016. Up next: Lancaster Catholic with seven, from 2005 through 2011. Manheim Central won six titles in a row, from 2000 through 2005, and Central and Conestoga Valley claimed five championships in a row, the Barons from 1992 through 1996, and the Buckskins from 1981 through 1985. Wilson (1978 through 1981) and Cocalico (1978 through 1981) each won four section titles in a row. … Wilson owns a league-best 27 section crowns; Central is on the Bulldogs’ heels with 26.

2. Just to put a bow on Conestoga Valley’s situation … the Buckskins will be off the field all week because of positive coronavirus tests in the school district. CV will return to the practice field on Sept. 22 at the earliest. The Bucks’ season-opening nonleague game vs. Daniel Boone on Friday is off. The Blazers have already added Twin Valley as a Week 1 opponent. CV is hoping to reschedule the Boone game at a later date; District 3 passed a motion to allow teams to add games through Nov. 28, and that motion needs PIAA approval, which should/could come in the next week. CV will get in the minimum of 15 practices in time for its Week 2 game vs. Warwick, but that game was shifted 24 hours ahead to Saturday, Sept. 26, with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Lititz. It’s going to be a weird couple of weeks for the Buckskins, but the good news is that they didn’t have to cancel the Warwick game, and there’s a pretty good shot they’ll get to reschedule with Daniel Boone later. Get all that?

3. When La Salle College visits Neffsville for a nonleague tussle with Manheim Township on Friday, the Explorers will feature explosive RB Sam Brown, who has piled up 20 D-1 scholarship offers. That means it should be a busy night for the Blue Streaks’ defenders, particularly the linebacker corps, who must swarm and contain Brown. So keep an eye on the 'backer foursome of Cade Clancy (31 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup last year), Aaron Paul (24 tackles, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble), Quinn Kavanaugh (3 tackles, 2 for losses) and Shamir Alberto (21 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 forced fumble) to keep Brown under wraps.

