The 2020-21 girls basketball season has gone from a marathon to a sprint, and the truncated schedule means the Lancaster-Lebanon League section races are already taking shape.

Not everyone has played the same number of games — Pequea Valley, Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley are all coping with coronavirus quarantines and virtual learning and are in the midst rescheduling games — but all five races, as expected, are close.

Here are some key head-to-head section games to watch this week:

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 8 p.m.: There’s never any love lost when the Black Knights and the Blue Streaks tango, and Hempfield opens the week riding a 17-game league winning streak, and with a two-game cushion in Section 1 over Township, Penn Manor and Cedar Crest. A win here, and the Knights could open up some more breathing room — and Crest is at PM on Tuesday, so Section 1 will get a facelift this week. Hempfield soph floor general Autumn Cook (7.3, 2 3’s) missed Saturday’s game — a gut-punch nonleague OT loss at Wilson — with an injury; coach Kendra Merrifield and her Knights are hoping to have her back on the court for the Streaks’ showdown. Key kid: Township’s Missy Welch scored 15 points Saturday in a nonleague win over Exeter; she’ll be tasked with helping to keep Hempfield bigs Orianna Edmond (10.6) and Lauren Moffatt (7.2, 2 3’s) off the glass.

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.: The Blazers won Section 5 in 2019; the Cougars are the defending champs. Mennonite opens the week ahead of Country Day and Annville-Cleona in the race, but can widen its gap with a win here. It’s a bit of a different vibe at Country Day with a new-look rotation of sorts, but holdover soph PG Genesis Meadows has 42 points and six 3’s in the first two games. She should draw plenty of D attention from Mennonite’s Tiana Delgado (5.8, 4 3’s) in the backcourt. Key kid: Blazers’ freshman wing Lily Lehman has made an early splash; she’s at 11.3 points in Mennonite’s 3-1 start.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.: The Eagles and the Pioneers start the week at 3-0 overall apiece, and tied atop the Section 3 hunt, and Cocalico must survived a trip to two-time defending section champ Solanco on Tuesday before the bus ride to Lampeter. Winner here will definitely get a leg-up in the chase. Key kid: Cocalico’s Hannah Custer is sizzling; the Eagles’ senior traffic-director is at 19.0 points, including a career-high 21 points in a nonleague W over Muhlenberg last week.

MORE KEY GAMES TO WATCH: An intriguing nonleague clash Monday in Lampeter, where undefeated L-S will welcome Mennonite, which has won three games in a row and sits atop the Section 5 heap. The Pioneers haven’t been shy about letting it fly from deep; L-S has 22 3-pointers in three games. Maggie Swarr had a 4-trey night in a win over Garden Spot, and Lancaster Bible College commit Emma Drouillard has at least a pair of triples in all three games. Note to Blazers’ defenders: Protect the 3-point stripe. … Garden Spot at Ephrata on Thursday is interesting. First, because the Spartans and the Mountaineers are old-school, backyard rivals. Second, because Garden Spot hasn’t been on the court since Jan. 8, and they’re due to come back Monday with a nonleague tilt vs. Berks Catholic, which just picked off Lancaster Catholic on Saturday. And the Spartans are right back at it Tuesday with a Section 3 game at Manheim Central, which has won three out of four. As for Ephrata, the Mounts shook off an opening-night L against Elizabethtown with back-to-back wins — including a must-have Section 2 dub over Warwick — before falling to Cocalico. We figured the Section 2 race would be scattered with landmines, so a win here over Garden Spot — even though its a nonleague clash — would give Ephrata some much-needed mo moving forward. … Some fun nonleague matchups on Saturday, including: L-S at Twin Valley (which features sniper du jour Ava Morrow, a Holy Family commit), Lower Dauphin (longtime rugged Mid-Penn power) at Elco, Columbia at Eastern York (the reigning D3-4A runner-up) and Cocalico at Warwick in yet another backyard scrap. Circle all of those, as the race for District 3 power points begins to heat up. Speaking of which: We’ll find out Tuesday how many teams will make the D3 playoff brackets later this winter. Stay tuned for that announcement. … Finally got a look at Columbia twin ninth-grade sisters Brie and Brooke Droege last week and yes, they can play. More from their debut here. In two games, Brie is at 18.5 points and Brooke is at 11.0 with a couple of 3’s. They’re part of a strong freshman class that is beginning to make the rounds in L-L League circles. Some more names to remember: Mennonite’s Lehman and Kailee Soto, daughter of Blazers’ skipper Trevor Orr. … Manheim Township ninth-grader Ava Byrne has also gotten some early run in coach Sean Burkhart’s rotation; she scored 8 points Saturday in a nonleague win over Exeter. … Meanwhile, a trio of McCaskey ninth-graders have already played major minutes for skipper Brian McCloud: Elaina Foley, Mariah Ruth and Ciaana Swinton. That troika has combined for 20 points in five games. … And Lancaster Catholic has featured a 3-pack of freshmen who are already paying instant dividends: Mary Bolesky (11.3, 3 3’s) has run the point to rave reviews, and wing kids Rylee Kraft (3.0) and Autumn Lipson (2.5) have made shots; Lipson hit a clutch fourth-quarter trey during the Crusaders’ come-from-behind win at Elco back on Jan. 8.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

NOTES: Lebanon senior Giahny Correa is at 932 career points, leaving her 68 shy of a grand; the Cedars play Monday at Palmyra, Tuesday at home against Elizabethtown and Friday at home vs. Warwick. … Leading scorers: Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.8); Meadows (21.0); Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (20.5); A-C’s Brittany Nye (20.0); Correa (19.8); Custer (19.0); Brie Droege (18.5). … Most 3-pointers: Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (9); Drouillard (8); Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (8); Correa (6); Meadows (6); Central’s Rachel Nolt (6). … Pequea Valley is 0-0; the reigning L-L League runner-up Braves are slated to make their season debut Wednesday at home vs. Columbia. … When Lancaster Catholic fell to Berks Catholic 40-32 in the Catholic Showcase event on Saturday, it was the Crusaders’ first home defeat since a 50-41 setback against Northern Lebanon on Jan. 6, 2017.

And this: WPIAL power Chartiers Valley has tied Lancaster Catholic's PIAA girls record with 62 victories in a row. CV will go for the outright record Monday when the Colts square off against South Fayette.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage