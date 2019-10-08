From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

In case you missed it: Week 7 wrapped up on Monday, when Annville-Cleona blanked Pequea Valley 45-0 on a rainy, dreary night in Annville. Here is that game story, plus a photo gallery:

1. All eyes on Lebanon’s defense on Friday, when the tri-leader Cedars welcome Ephrata for a key Section 3 clash, as the 3-week stretch-drive to the finish line commences. Lebanon will bring the section’s fourth-ranked defense into this tussle; the Cedars are yielding 274 yards a game, and they’ve allowed 830 rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 3 clubs. The ringleader is D-line stalwart Hari Allen, who has a league-best 12 sacks. Last week, in Lebanon’s 41-12 win over Northern Lebanon, Allen had three solo sticks, including a pair of stops in the backfield for losses. The Cedars’ D will be zeroed-in on Ephrata QB Caden Keefer, who is having another solid dual-threat season in the pocket. He has thrown for 1,104 yards (77-of-111, 70 percent, 12 TDs) and he’s rushed for another 383 yards with seven TD keepers, and he helped the Mountaineers crank out 511 yards last week in a rip-roaring 70-22 dub over Columbia. So Ephrata is feeling it, and the Mounts would love to knock the Cedars off the section’s perch, which Lebanon currently shares with Donegal and Lancaster Catholic. Fun game on Friday: Ephrata at Lebanon. Circle it.

2. The last time Wilson faced Warwick, things didn’t turn out so well for the Bulldogs. It was Week 8 last year in Lititz, and the Warriors gave up 620 total yards in a 38-12 setback. It was Warwick’s first win over Wilson since 2007, and the Warriors did it via the air; QB Joey McCracken went up top for an L-L League single-game record 530 passing yards, and Trey Glass had a then-record 260 receiving yards in Warwick’s victory. The Warriors will be coming off last week’s 28-7 setback against Manheim Township when they gas up the bus and head to West Lawn on Friday. They’ll have McCracken with them, and he’ll have his merry band of wideouts at the ready: Conor Adams (34-666, 8 TDs), Caleb Schmitz (28-523, 7 TDs) and Justin Gerhart (14-262, 2 TDs) are all capable deep threats for McCracken, who has thrown for 1,728 yards with 19 TD tosses — tied for the league lead with Columbia’s Matt McCleary. Keep an eye on a 5-pack of Wilson DB’s in this clash: Cover-men Brady Gibble (4 tackles, 2 pass breakups), Mason Lenart (26 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 6 pass breakups) and Eli Rotenberg (9 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT) and safeties Troy Corson (22 tackles, 5 pass breakups) and Matt Fry (4 tackles, just back recently from a jaw injury) can’t let McCracken go bombs-away like last year. Or else. Warwick, Wilson and Cedar Crest are in a 3-way tie for second place in the Section 1 chase, a game behind undefeated Manheim Township. And the Falcons play the Blue Streaks in Neffsville on Friday. So the top four teams in the hunt are all squaring off this week, which means a section facelift is coming.

3. Four players have absolutely, positively blew up the stat sheet in the last three weeks. And they’ve done it in back-to-back-to-back victories to help their teams win. Here they are, listed alphabetically:

Braden Bohannon, QB, Elco: Win vs. Northern Lebanon (17 carries, 177 yards, 4 TDs); win vs. Ephrata (35 carries, 177 yards, 1 TD); win vs. Donegal (30 carries, 181 yards, 2 TDs, plus a TD pass) — 82 carries, 535 yards, 7 TD runs, 1 TD pass.

Alex Rufe, WR-DB, Lebanon: Win vs. Lancaster Catholic (8-142, 1 TD receiving; punt-return TD); win vs. Columbia (12-202, 2 TDs receiving; INT return for TD; two 2-point conversions); win vs. Northern Lebanon (4-109, 1 TD receiving; TD pass on trick play) — 24 catches for 453 yards, 4 TD grabs, a punt-return TD, an INT return TD, a TD pass, two 2-point plays.

Evan Simon, QB, Manheim Central: In wins over Elizabethtown, Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg — 60-of-83 (72 percent) for 854 yards, 6 TD throws against just one pick. FYI: Simon is up to 6,800 career passing yards, so he’ll need 200 on Friday at home vs. Conestoga Valley to join the 7,000-yard club.

Colby Wagner, WR, Manheim Central: Win vs. E-town (16-232, 1 TD receiving; 2 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD); win vs. Cocalico (6-201, 2 TDs receiving; 4 carries, 18 yards); win vs. L-S (8-145, 1 TD receiving; 12-129, 3 TDs rushing) — 30 catches for 578 yards, 4 TDs receiving; 18 carries for 163 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 48 total touches for 741 yards (15.4 yards per play) and eight TDs total over that clip.

