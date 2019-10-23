It is Week 10 of L-L League football action, as head-to-head section play has reached the finish line — and the chase for District 3 playoff positioning is also down to the wire.
With victories on Friday, Manheim Township, Manheim Central and Lancaster Catholic would clinch outright championships in their respective sections, and about a dozen teams are trying to lock up a postseason berth.
Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat everything L-L League football, with plenty of news and notes, a Week 10 preview, plus predictions.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77