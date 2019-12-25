As the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s bowling season rolls into the holiday break, there haven’t been a lot of surprises so far.
Teams leading their sections were expected to do so, with Garden Spot, in Section Three, a bit of a surprise giving Cocalico quite a run. Both squads have just two losses, with the Eagles, who had the league’s best record at 87-4 last year, winning 33 points and Garden Spot 26.
Defending state champion Cedar Crest, at 26-2, has a commanding lead in Section One. The Falcons are averaging a league-high 1,033 pins per game, led by defending state individual champion Kolby Bennett with a 225 average.
Reigning state girls champ Paige Boyd is at 201, while sophomore Darren Zombro III is near the top of the league leaders with a 222 average.
Bennett and Zombro are third and fourth in the league in scoring average, respectively.
Manheim Township handed Cedar Crest its lone losses on Dec. 18.
While not currently threatening the leaders in Section One, McCaskey is making some unexpected noise. The Red Tornado, at 16-19, has already matched last year’s win total. They’re led by Isaac Petrosky (195) and Julee Getz (193).
Warwick, which lost three all-star performers to graduation, is still maintaining its hold on Section Two, at 26-9, by a slim margin over Elizabethtown (23-12).
Returning all-star Tyler Miller paces the Warriors with a 220 average, which is fifth-best in the league.
Lebanon’s Zach Trimmer, who finished fourth in the league with a 220 average last year, currently leads the L-L with a 233 average.
Section Four leader Northern Lebanon certainly deserves a share of the limelight. The Vikings own the L-L League's best record at 35-0, and have a huge lead over second-place Lancaster Catholic (17-18).
Northern Lebanon is averaging 1,011 pins per game, and has the top girls bowler in Aliza Shirk with a 220 average, while brother Ambrose Shirk is right behind at 218. They rank sixth and eighth in the league, respectively.
Back in Section Three, Cocalico is second in the league with an average of 1,018 pins per game, and is led by Tyrus Current, who is second in the league with a 228 average. Brother Tristan Current and teammate Hunter Keller each are averaging 209.
Garden Spot’s push in the section is led by Trevor Courtney, who is seventh in the league with a 219 average.
Cocalico and Northern Lebanon will meet in a Section Three-Four showdown Jan. 8 at Dutch Lanes.
Other individual accomplishments of note include:
High games: Tyrus Current, rolled a 300 and Manheim Central’s Oren Martin a 298, while Miller and Penn Manor’s Jordan Kahler had the top games in Section One-Two with 290s. Aliza Shirk has the top girls games of 268 and 266, while Getz is best in Section One-Two with a 256.
High series: Zombro tops the league with a 771, while Tyrus Current tops Section Three-Four with a 737. Aliza Shirk tops the girls with a 725. while Elizabethtown’s Alaina Telenko has the best in Section One-Two with a 678.
Comets prevail
Penn Manor teams came out on top in two early season tournaments.
At the IceBreaker Classic Dec. 14 at Dutch Lanes, the boys bested Northern Lebanon 2-0 for the title. The Comets got by Cedar Crest, which was the top qualifier, 2-1 in the semifinals.
All-stars at the IceBreaker included: Boys (with series) — Shirk (680), Bennett (677), Zombro (671) and Penn Manor’s Derek Warfel (636). Girls — Boyd (602) and Shirk (583).
At the Snow Roller Showdown last Saturday at Leisure Lanes, Penn Manor's girls were the winners, winning all three of their matches in the stepladder finals 2-0. Getz (578 series) and Elizabethtown’s Eryn Moore (572) were all-stars.