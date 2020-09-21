From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Head-to-head section play gets started on Friday night, which means the debut of the L-L League’s shiny new four-section format. The biggest switch is in Section 3, where Donegal and Lancaster Catholic are coming up, Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg are coming down, and Ephrata and Lebanon, shifted by the league a couple of years ago, will be situated here for this 2-year cycle. With a new section comes some new matchups, which are always fun. Like this Friday … When Ephrata welcomes Garden Spot, it will be the first time the Mountaineers and the Spartans will lock horns since Oct. 6, 2017; Garden Spot won that game 49-7. … When L-S heads to Lebanon, it will be first time the Pioneers and the Cedars will get together since Oct. 30, 2015; L-S won that game 62-21. … Donegal and Lancaster Catholic are longtime section foes, so they know each other really well. The Crusaders have owned the series as of late, but there have been some close calls: Since Catholic dipped back down from Section 2 in 2016, the Crusaders are 4-0 vs. the Indians: 21-14 (2016), 24-23 (2017), 22-14 (2018) and 32-0 (2019). That shutout loss last year likely cost Donegal a spot in the D3-4A bracket, and the previous three years, those were all close-call games.

CORRECTION: I’ve been leaving out a key word in my Manheim Central stories the last couple of weeks. The Barons head into Friday’s Section 2 opener at Cocalico riding a 23-game unbeaten streak in section games. I think I’ve been reporting that the streak was for overall regular-season games. But it’s for section games. The Barons haven’t dropped a section game since Sept. 30, 2016, a 28-24 loss against Cocalico — which will be out to snap Central’s 23-game section dub streak on Friday. Apologies for any confusion.

2. Turnovers were a big bugaboo in the Week 1 games. Seven teams that suffered opening-night setbacks had at least three giveaways: Solanco (3 INT, 2 fumbles), Penn Manor (2 INT, 2 fumbles), Wilson (3 INT, 1 fumble), Annville-Cleona (3 fumbles), Cedar Crest (1 INT, 2 fumbles), Lancaster Catholic (1 INT, 2 fumbles) and McCaskey (2 INT, 1 fumble). … On the flip side, L-S survived 11 penalties for 105 yards in its win over Solanco, and Warwick survived eight flags for 100 yards in its victory over Penn Manor.

3. NEWS AND NOTABLES: Warwick coach Bob Locker, now in his 20th season in charge in Lititz, picked up his 99th career victory when his Warriors picked off Penn Manor in Week 1, leaving him one W shy of the 100-victory plateau. Other current L-L League coaches with 100 career victories include Manheim Township’s Mark Evans, Wilson’s Doug Dahms and L-S’s John Manion. Locker will go for 100 on Saturday when Warwick welcomes Conestoga Valley for a Section 2 clash. … It was a rough Week 1 for L-L League Section 1 teams, which went 0-6. Interestingly, five of those squads surrendered 40-plus points: Cedar Crest (41-6 vs. Manheim Central); Hempfield (41-34 in OT vs. Exeter); McCaskey (42-6 vs. Elizabethtown); Penn Manor (43-13 vs. Warwick); and Wilson (48-7 vs. Governor Mifflin). Manheim Township allowed 35 points vs. La Salle College, but like Hempfield, the Blue Streaks nearly pulled off a late-game comeback. … The league is short two all-star kickers at the moment: McCaskey’s Sam Hershey is on a school-mandated COVID-19 quarantine with the rest of the Red Tornado’s boys’ soccer team, so he missed McCaskey’s opener vs. E-town. And E-town’s Cade Denlinger opted out of football this fall for the Bears, so he can concentrate on soccer. … Speaking of kickers: Spencer Biscoe had a memorable debut for Hempfield; in the Knights’ wild OT setback at Exeter, Biscoe went 4-for-4 on PAT attempts, and he drilled a pair of field goals, from 25 and 33 yards out, respectively. … So how did Annville-Cleona settle its quarterback battle coming out of camp and into Week 1? By handing over the reins to a kid we thought was going to be a featured ball-carrier coming out of the backfield: Chase Maguire, who rushed for 197 yards with three TD runs last fall, was behind center, piloting the Little Dutchmen’s Veer attack vs. Donegal. He completed just one pass, and A-C — breaking in new starters pretty much across the board — had 166 yards against the defensive-minded Indians. … The other QB battle coming into Week 1 was at Northern Lebanon, and the Vikings had Nate Shirk behind center in their opener vs. Lebanon. He went 4-for-10 through the air, as Northern Lebanon, like A-C, is breaking in a lot of new skill kids. ... Six L-L League backs had 100-yard nights in Week 1, two of them from the same team: Cedar Crest's Aadyn Richards (141 yards), Donegal's Garrett Blake (133 yards), Donegal's Ian Brown (131 yards), Lancaster Catholic's Nevin Roman (129 yards), Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (120 yards) and Hempfield's Tanner Hess (111 yards). ... Just one 200-yard passer in Week 1: Lebanon's Isaiah Rodriguez had 200 air yards on the dot in the Cedars' win over Northern Lebanon. Rodriguez is up to 4,352 career passing yards — 648 shy from joining the 5,000-yard club.

