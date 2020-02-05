And that’s a wrap for L-L League girls’ basketball section play for the 2019-20 season. There are still two more nonleague games on the schedule, and then the playoffs get started Thursday night with the play-in games. Here’s the roundup from the last night of league play, plus plenty of news, notes and links from an eventful Tuesday on the local courts …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 47, McCaskey 24 — The host Black Knights put an exclamation point on their first section championship since 2005, knocking off the Red Tornado for a perfect 13-0 run through league play. Lindsey Durkota and Lauren Moffatt popped in 11 points apiece for Hempfield, which led 21-9 at the half, and then outscored McCaskey 26-15 in the second half to win it. The Knights (17-5) will face the winner of Thursday’s play-in game pitting Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central vs. Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley in a quarterfinal-round game Saturday at 2 p.m. in Landisville. Hempfield also solidified a solid seed in the D3-6A playoff bracket with its fourth victory in a row. Alijah Thornton-Bey scored 9 points for McCaskey (1-12, 3-19), which won a trio of games this season after going 0-22 a year ago.

Manheim Township 53, Cedar Crest 30 — A huge rivalry game with second place in Section 1 on the line, yes. But because the Blue Streaks already owned the tiebreaker over the host Falcons, Township was clinching a league playoff here win or lose. And the Streaks won. Township broke open a close game with a 15-3 third-quarter spurt, and the Streaks (10-3, 17-5) outscored Cedar Crest 29-11 in the second half to officially lock up second place in the section race and earn a quarterfinal-round date at two-time defending league champ Lancaster Catholic on Saturday at 7 p.m. Katie Bushong put a capper on her stellar regular season with 26 points for Township, which won its fourth straight game and is safely inside the window for the D3-6A playoffs. Meghan Sholley scored 8 points for the Falcons, who did not defend their section crown; Cedar Crest had won three of the previous four section titles, but Hempfield swooped in and claimed the crown this winter. The Falcons (8-5, 11-11) are also on the outside looking in at a D3-6A playoff spot; with only a few days left to gather points, Cedar Crest is No. 14 in a 10-team bracket. … Bushong finished the regular season with 1,345 career points.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley 46, Lebanon 44 — The host Buckskins wrapped up their section play on a high note, picking up their first league victory this season as Taylor Hehnly (season-high 16 points) and Savannah Byers (15 points) led the way. CV, which finishes up its season on Wednesday with a makeup nonleague game vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, closed the game on an 11-6 clip to snap an 18-game losing skid. Giahny Correa scored 10 points for the Cedars, who trailed 25-16 at the half, but used a 22-10 third-quarter blitz to grab a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth. But the Bucks (1-12, 2-19) got the last run and won it. Lebanon also has one more game to go: The Cedars (4-9, 5-16) will host Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day for a nonleague clash on Thursday. That will be a key game for Country Day, because the Cougars are set to take on Section 2 champ Ephrata in a league quarterfinal-round game on Saturday at 12 p.m., and the team with the better D3 power rating hosts. Country Day is looking to lock that up — and get a home playoff game Saturday. … Correa, a junior, heads into Lebanon’s regular-season finale with 829 career points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3

Cocalico 51, Manheim Central 46 — Not exactly how the Barons wanted to hit the playoffs. But the good news is that Manheim Central is heading to the postseason. The host Eagles went 13-3 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room, and Izzy Mack (15 points, three 3’s), Naleah Sauder (season-high 12 points) and Olivia Sensenig (11 points) paced Cocalico, which beat the Barons. Central is 1-5 in its last six games. However, the Barons (7-6, 13-9) have booked a spot in Thursday’s play-in game opposite Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley. This was a 23-23 game at the half before Cocalico (4-9, 7-15) seized the lead in the third quarter. Maddie Knier (22 points) and Laura Good (10 points) led Central, which had a 20-point fourth-quarter blitz. But it wasn’t enough. The Barons also look safe for a D3-5A playoff bid.

Garden Spot 34, Lampeter-Strasburg 31 — No playoff ride for the Spartans, but Garden Spot certainly finished its season in style with back-to-back wins, and three victories in its final four games. Tuesday, Olivia Usner hit for 14 points, and the host Spartans (4-9, 8-14) got the last run, closing the game on a 10-7 clip to top the Pioneers (5-8, 8-13). It was a 24-24 game heading into the fourth quarter. Emma Drouillard (11 points, three 3’s) led L-S, which wraps up its season on Wednesday at home against Conestoga Valley in a makeup nonleague tilt.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 63, Elco 49 — That’s three L-L League section titles in a row and 23 overall for the Crusaders, who put a bow on their regular-season ride by going 13-0 in league play. Naomi Zulueta (season-high 22 points), Katie Haefner (13 points) and Zaniah Banks (12 points) paced Catholic, which was minus a couple of starters because of illness, and one night after fending off reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall in a hard-fought nonleague game. Still, the Crusaders (19-3) went 18-10 in the second quarter for a 34-24 halftime lead, and put a serious crimp in host Elco’s postseason chances. Amanda Smith scored 17 points for the Raiders (6-7, 11-11), who will very likely finish 11th — and be the first team out — in the 10-team D3-4A bracket. Catholic sits atop that bracket, and the Crusaders will host Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township in a league quarterfinal-round game on Saturday at 7 p.m., as Catholic angles for its third league crown in a row.

Northern Lebanon 60, Donegal 46 — Milestones galore in this game, as the Vikings put a runner-up finish in Section 3 under lock and key, and one of the L-L League’s all-time leading scorers put a capper on her fine career. But this game belonged to Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman, who bucketed a career-high 40 points — 10 field goals, three 3’s, 11 foul shots for the most points scored in a game by an L-L League player so far this season — to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Zerman is up to 1,500 career points on the dot, tops in Vikings’ history; she snapped Pam Ollar’s previous mark of 1,480 points. There was yet another milestone moment for Northern Lebanon (11-2, 19-2) in this game, as skipper Ken Battistelli earned his 200th career coaching victory. Meanwhile, Donegal’s Kiera Baughman bucketed 28 points in her Indians’ swan song, and she finished her career with 1,777 points — most in school history, and among the top 15 scorers in L-L League girls’ history, dating to 1972. Up next for Northern Lebanon is a date against Section 2 runner-up Warwick in a play-in game on Thursday at Garden Spot. Donegal finished up 4-9, 8-14.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 47, Lancaster Country Day 40 — What a night for the host Braves, who dealt the Cougars their first loss this season, and wrapped up second place and a league playoff spot in the process. And how’s this for the trifecta: Caroline Horst joined the 1,000-point club; the senior bucketed 19 points, giving her 1,014 in her career. PV (8-2, 17-5) led 24-22 at the half, and then used a 13-7 third-quarter clip to open up just enough breathing room against Country Day, which had already locked up the Section 5 championship. The Cougars have a nonleague game on Thursday at Lebanon, and are looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the D3-1A bracket, where they are the defending champs there. And if Country Day (9-1, 18-1) has a better power rating than Ephrata, the Cougars will then host the Mountaineers in Saturday’s L-L League quarterfinals at high noon. Kaela Stankiewicz (15 points) and Ashanti Duncan (13 points) led Country Day on Tuesday, while Pequea Valley shored up a likely top-3 spot in the D3-3A bracket. … Duncan is up to 1,237 career points, and she’s just 37 points shy of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. … Stankiewicz is closing in fast on 1,000 points; she’s at 850 career points; classmate Annabelle Copeland, who has missed the last two games with a nagging injury, is at 1,017 career points.

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Columbia 46 — The host Blazers need a win and some help to snag second place and a league playoff slot. They got the win. But when Pequea Valley handed Lancaster Country Day its first loss this season, the Braves earned the playoff bid, and now Mennonite must wait to begin the D3-3A playoffs. Tuesday, Mariah Wilson locked up the L-L League scoring crown with 24 points, and the Blazers (7-3, 13-9) used a 26-8 third-quarter run to open up some breathing room and top the Crimson Tide. Audreanna Frazier (13 points) and Lesasia Hardy (10 points) led Columbia (3-7, 6-16). … Wilson finished the regular season with 1,334 career points, and her 26.1 average was tops in the league this regular season. Baughman (23.7) was second, Zerman (21.8) was third, Bushong (21.3) was fourth and Horst (18.6) was fifth.

Lebanon Catholic 40, Annville-Cleona 24 — The Beavers got back to the .500 mark to finish off their regular season, and Sami Hatzfeld (season-high 17 points) and Avery Hupp (11 points) led the way on the stat sheet. Lebanon Catholic (3-7, 11-11) led by just 26-23 through three quarters, and then closed the game on a 14-1 spree to subdue the host Dutchmen. Makenzie Drane scored 9 points for A-C (0-10, 3-19). Lebanon Catholic will now gear up for a run in the D3-1A playoffs, where the Beavers have pocketed a D3-record 20 championships.

NONLEAGUE

Warwick 28, Solanco 24 — What a night for the host Warriors, who not only knocked off the Section 3 champs, but earned second place — and an L-L League playoff bid — when Section 2 champ Ephrata dispatched Elizabethtown on Tuesday. Warwick also helped its D3-6A playoff chances; the Warriors would be the last team in on the No. 12 line with the deadline approaching. Tuesday, Jess Williamson scored 8 points, and Warwick (7-6, 12-9) fended off Solanco after grabbing a 16-11 halftime lead. No harm, no foul for the Golden Mules, who had already locked up the Section 3 title, and Solanco (10-3, 13-9) is set to face the winner of Thursday’s play-in game pitting Northern Lebanon against … Warwick. The Golden Mules will host that game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Quarryville. Nikki Trout scored 7 points for Solanco, which is also safe and sound inside the window in the D3-5A bracket.

Also Tuesday, Elizabethtown was denied an L-L League playoff spot when the Bears fell at home against Section 2 champ Ephrata. Here’s the game story …

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

