1. SECTION STREAKING: A trio of teams have dominated lately in L-L League section play. Manheim Central has won five Section 2 titles in a row: A 6-1 tri-title with Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco in 2015, a 6-1 co-title with Cocalico in 2016, a 7-0 solo crown in 2017, a 6-0 outright championship in 2018, and then a 6-0 outright title last fall. Central is 31-2 in its last 33 section games, and the Barons will hit the 2020 season riding a nifty 24-game section winning streak; Central’s last section setback was on Sept. 30, 2016, a 28-24 loss against Cocalico in Manheim. … Manheim Township has won three Section 1 banners in a row: A 7-0 outright crown in 2017, a funky 5-1 tri-title with Warwick and Wilson in 2018, and a 6-0 solo flag last fall. The Blue Streaks are a tidy 18-1 in their last 19 section games, and 23-3 in their last 26 section games dating back to 2016. … Lancaster Catholic has won back-to-back Section 3 championships: A 9-0 outright crown in 2018 and an 8-1 outright title last fall. Since shifting back to Section 3 in 2016 — after runs in Section 1 and Section 2 — the Crusaders are 27-3 in section games. … With the league’s new format this season, four section champs will be crowned; Central, Township and Catholic will all be looking to keep their streaks alive. … Central has captured 26 section titles in all, second-most in league history behind Wilson, which has claimed 27 section flags.

2. DISTRICT STREAKING: Eleven (11) L-L League teams will look to keep their District 3 playoff streaks alive later this fall — and with truncated brackets, it won’t be easy. Here are the longest current playoff streaks …

Manheim Central — 27 years in a row. Pretty crazy, right? The last time the Barons missed the postseason was in — gulp — 1991, one year after Central clipped Central York to win 3A gold. The Barons missed out on a shot to repeat, but they haven’t missed the postseason since, chalking up a D3-record 18 championships along the way.

Wilson — 14 years in a row. The last time the Bulldogs missed the postseason was in 2005. Wilson has pocketed seven D3 titles in all, sixth-most in district history.

Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 years in a row, including last fall, when the Pioneers dropped Berks Catholic for the 4A title. The last time L-S missed the postseason was in 2008, one year after the Pioneers KO’d Gettysburg for 3A gold.

Manheim Township — 11 years in a row. The last time the Blue Streaks missed the playoffs was in 2008, same as L-S. Coincidentally, Township coach Mark Evans and L-S skipper John Manion are both beginning their 23rd season in charge of a program this fall, the longest current streak in the L-L League.

Cocalico — 4 years in a row, including last season, when the Eagles soared past Cedar Cliff for the 5A championship. The last time Cocalico missed the postseason was in 2015, one year after the Eagles fell to Bishop McDevitt in the 3A finale.

The final six teams have made the playoffs the last two years in a row, and are angling for a third trip in a row to a D3 bracket: Annville-Cleona, Elco, Elizabethtown, Lancaster Catholic, Solanco and Warwick. … A-C won a playoff game for the first time in program history last fall. … Warwick won 10 games for the first time in program history last season, and the Warriors made their deepest postseason trip, reaching the 5A semifinals. … Lancaster Catholic has won six D3 titles, right behind Wilson on the all-time leaderboard list.

3. QUOTABLE: Wilson senior all-star QB-DB-P Kaleb Brown — “For a while there it looked like I wasn’t going to get a senior season, which really would have been bad. So I’m glad we’re going to get a chance to play. It’s been very nerve-wracking. Our mindset during the quarantine was that we were going to have a season, so we’re going to keep a positive outlook. We’ve been able to come back out here and get to work together and get that connection going. The PIAA gave us the OK to play, and we’ve gotten a lot of support from our community, and that’s helped a lot. No football at Wilson would have been very, very strange, because of our football tradition here. So we’re really happy.”

